COLUMBIA — The Seneca Indians, behind seven medalists, finished a distant second in the Class 1 state tournament with 126.5 points.

Senior grappler Dayton Fields (170 pounds) closed out his career in style with a state title and Levi Connelly (106) finished second, Kendon Pollard (113) third, Clayton Swadley (120) sixth, Dalton Hembree (145) fifth, Zane Cotten (152) third, and Grant Durman (285) sixth.

Fields won a 10-2 major decision against Lathrop’s Dorian Walters in the championship match, handing Walters only his second loss of the season. In his earlier matches, Fields edged Whitfield’s Zachary Russell 3-2 in the semifinals, pinned Penney’s Elijah Harper in 2 minutes, 42 seconds, and opened Thursday with a 12-1 major against Principia’s Stephen Keyes. Fields ended 48-5.

Connelly lost a 2-0 sudden victory against Whitfield freshman Evan Binder in the finals. En route to the finals, though, Connelly pinned all three opponents: Mid-Buchanan’s Dallas Grippando in 1:00, Lexington’s Josh Payne in 58 seconds, and Rock Port’s Ethan Wood in 3:39. Connelly finished his senior season 46-5.

Cotten highlighted the other medalists by virtue of his working all the way back from an opening round loss, winning five straight matches for third place. Cotten completed his journey with a 12-0 major against Mid-Buchanan’s Creed Webster for third. Cotten won a 1-0 decision against Marceline’s Cullen Bruner in the consolation semis and before that, he pinned Missouri Military Academy’s WrayVauze Givens in 4:19, North Callaway’s Chet Cunningham in 2:17, and Holden’s Armani Gryabill in 2:35. Cotten finished 44-14 overall.

Pollard lost a 5-3 decision Friday night to eventual state champion Cooper Fisher of Marceline, but he rebounded with a pair of victories for third place, pinning North Andrew’s Dawson Fancier in 37 seconds for third and Palmyra’s Brayden Stevens in 53 seconds in the consolation semis. Pollard also pinned Stevens in 35 seconds and Plattsburg’s Joseph Hofmeister in 3:30, and finished 37-6.

Hembree ended his career with a victory and reached 50 wins during his senior season, earning a 7-6 decision against Lawson’s Braden Carpenter for fifth. Hembree lost both his semifinal and consolation semi matches, so it was good for the senior that he finished on a winning note. En route to the semis, Hembree won a 15-0 tech fall against Penney’s Derek Aikin and pinned Principia’s Garrett Sheets late, very late in their match. Hembree finished 50-6.

Swadley lost his opening match, a 4-1 decision against Lawson’s Garrett McCutchen, on Thursday and like Cotten, he worked his way through the back side of the bracket to medal. Swadley pinned North Callaway’s Blake Whipple in 50 seconds, won a 9-4 decision against Hallsville’s Stone Martin, and won a 4-1 ultimate tie breaker against New Madrid Central’s Austin Perry en route to sixth.

Durman won two consolation round matches to stay alive and medal, pinning Adrian’s Andrew Forgette in 1:11 and West Platte’s Thomas Tharp in 3:33.

— Diamond senior Owen Gray (220) closed out his season and his career with a state medal, earning sixth place. He pinned Sherwood’s Zach Baldwin in 2:30 and won a 11-5 decision against New Madrid Central’s Quazavion Jackson in the critical consolation matches. Gray reached 50 wins in his opening 9-8 victory Thursday against Lathrop’s Thomas Macomber and then 51 and 52 with his consolation round victories.

Kolbe Jones (126) and Justin McGough (285) each needed one more victory to medal, both losing in the third consolation round. Jones lost a 7-3 decision to Richmond’s Mason Hutchings and McGough lost a 2-1 tiebreaker against Macon’s Caden Phillips.

Gray finished his season 52-11, McGough 51-11, and Jones 37-4.

CLASS 1 STATE WRESTLING

at Mizzou Arena, Columbia

Team scores — Whitfield 192, Seneca 126.5, Lathrop 122, Lawson 107, Marceline 103, Gallatin 92, Father Tolton 88, Knob Noster 83, Brookfield 71, Fatima 68.5, Mid-Buchanan 57, Blair Oaks 55, Palmyra 43.5, Versailles 41, New Madrid Central 37, Holden 34.5, Warsaw 31.5, Hallsville 29, North Andrew 28.5, Richmond 27, Diamond 26, Lone Jack 26, Maysville 24, Macon 23, Plattsburg 23, Polo 22, Adrian 21.5, Trenton 21, Principia 20, Penney 15, Hancock 11, North Callaway 10, Butler 9, Lexington 7, Rock Port 7, Lafayette County 6, Missouri Military Academy 6, West Platte 6, McCluer South-Berkeley 4, Sherwood 4, Christian 3, El Dorado Springs 3, Herculaneum 3, Stanberry 2, Gateway Science 1, Tipton 1, Valle Catholic 1.

Individual state champions — 106, Evan Binder, Whitfield. 113, Cooper Fisher, Marceline. 120, Logan Ferrero, Whitfield. 126, Donavan Parn, Brookfield. 132, Teague Travis, Father Tolton. 138, Andrew Huddleston, Hallsville. 145, Ross Arch, Palmyra. 152, Kolby Estes, Warsaw. 160, Tyler Ross, Lawson. 170, Dayton Fields, Seneca. 182, Justin Wright, Lathrop. 195, Steve Elwell, Knob Noster. 220, Graydee Rains, Gallatin. 285, Brooks Baker, Brookfield.