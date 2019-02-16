The 2019 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships were a big learning experience for the Kirksville wrestling team.

The Tigers learned not to deviate from game plans and stick to what they know. They learned to expect the unexpected, as two underclassmen came home with medals while their top-ranked senior returns without hardware.

“Everybody’s beatable — even us. That’s what we learned this weekend,” said Kirksville assistant coach Justin VanHoose.

But Kirksville also learned that its competitors have heart. Freshman Jaden Ballinger took fourth at 152 pounds for the Tigers, Kirksville’s highest finisher. He fell to Moberly’s Tristan Morris via 8-6 decision in the third place match, but kept fighting and clawing to bring the score within two before the horn sounded.

Just to get there, Ballinger grabbed an impressive win against Monett’s Gunnar Bradley. The two were tied at four into the final seconds of the three round. Before the match could go to overtime, Ballinger worked out from the bottom, got on top of Bradley and forced a pin with three seconds left.



Sophomore Logan Blickhan wrestled through a swollen, blackened right eye to take sixth place at 120 pounds. Though the smaller weight classes weren’t the Tigers’ specialty for most of the season, Blickhan pulled out a gutsy performance to make the podium.



And senior Blake Howard took fifth at 145 pounds, finishing his career with a medal.

“We battled. We got a senior winning outright and winning his last match and we have two underclassmen coming home with medals. We can’t complain,” said Tigers’ head coach James Alter.



Howard wasn’t exactly thrilled with his finish, but was glad to place.



He came into Mizzou Arena gunning for a state title to finish his high school career, and he was off to a good start. Howard won his first two matches before Bolivar’s Austin Coons, ranked second in the state, pulled out a 4-2 decision.



Then into the consolation portion on Saturday, Howard dropped a pin to Casville’s Keaton Artherton at the 2:40 mark. But Howard quickly tossed that match aside and won a 3-1 decision over St. Genevieve’s Grant Staffen. Howard, ranked fifth at 145 in the last set of rankings before state, finished fifth in Columbia.

“Terrible, honestly,” said Howard about his tournament after his match. “I was looking for first and came up short a few places. But getting fifth, I guess, it’ll do.

“It was great to be here, but — that first place spot — I felt it.”



Howard’s sentiments pretty much described how the overall tournament went for Kirksville. After advancing all 10 wrestlers through the first day, a rough morning session on Friday left the Tigers with three wrestlers on the final day.

Though there are “what-ifs” and “what-could-have-beens” leaving Columbia with the Tigers, the state tournament wasn’t a blemish on Kirksville’s season. The Tigers had three guys make the podium one year after having only one.

Winning their first district title since 2011, winning the North Central Missouri Conference title and going 17-0 in duals were all other major accomplishments that the Tigers can look back on.

“I don’t want this tournament to overshadow how our season went,” Alter said.

“Yeah, we had one extremely negative thing, but overall, that put aside, we had a really positive tournament,” VanHoose added in.

“If you eliminate a couple of mishaps, a few minor mistakes, things might have gone differently team point-wise, but we’re not coming out of here empty-handed, and that’s the main thing,” Alter continued.



Along with Howard, Kirksville graduates three other senior state qualifiers: Keith Davis, Colton Gillespie and Luca Tornatore. So that means they still have six other qualifiers coming back next year.



Gavin Robertson is the only of those six who will be a senior next year, so Kirksville will have a solid core of underclassmen with great experience to build upon moving forward.

“We’ve got a couple pairs of big shoes to fill,” Alter said, almost literally since Davis and Gillespie wrestle at 285 and 220 pounds. “But I think this team is capable of a lot. I feel like we’re making progress. Since I took over this program to now, I think we’ve made big strides, big steps.”