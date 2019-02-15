The Rock Bridge boys basketball team knew the ability of its Thursday-night opponents -- Rockhurst.

The Kansas City private-school powerhouse didn’t lose a game all season until Feb. 1 and were the top-ranked Class 5 team in the state for several weeks before the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s latest poll release on Tuesday slipped the Hawklets to third.

The No. 5 Bruins came out of the gates swinging and took a double-digit lead by the time the game was six minutes old and rarely relinquished it to down Rockhurst 69-50 at Rock Bridge High School.

Rock Bridge’s Isiaih Mosley had his second straight game with 30-plus points, ending with a game-high 31. Dajuan Harris added 14 for the Bruins and Quinton Brown finished the game with 13 points.

Three Rockhurst players scored in double figures with Glen McClintock leading the way with 12 points.

Rock Bridge improves to 17-3 with the win, while Rockhurst falls to 20-3 with three losses in its last four games.

“You should have seen the locker room,” Brown said. “The energy was crazy, everyone was happy, cheering. Morale went up and everything.”

The top-five showdown was originally scheduled for Friday night, but moved up 24 hours due to expected wintery weather.

That led to an intense Wednesday practice for Rock Bridge -- as its prep time for a stout opponent was cut in half.

Brown said the team worked on making sure the Hawklets didn’t have an easy entry from their guards to the low post and also ran box-out drills to make sure Rockhurst’s consistently tall lineup couldn’t take over the game on the glass.

That’s also where Brown stepped up as the team’s true forward -- going head-to-head with those impact Hawklet players.

“Tonight was a nice surprise,” Rock Bridge head coach Jim Scanlon said about Brown. “We hadn’t been getting a whole lot of points, but you got to look back at [Harris]. He found him about every time and he did a nice job.

“Quinton was really good, we need that -- that’s probably his best game and what a time to get it against some big good players that he had to go against.”

While the trio of Mosley, Harris and Missouri State commit Ja’Monta Black, who ended the game with nine points, get a lot of the attention, the emergence of Brown as a playmaker in tough spots could add another dimension to an already-proven squad.

Brown is far from the sole support to the Division I commits and prospect, but he plays plenty of minutes around them and has the chance to make more of a difference as the district tournament starts in less than two weeks.

“Q really stepped it up,” Mosley said about Brown. “Dajuan really got him going in the first. Q made some pretty good plays. So, I feel like a lot of teams there not just going to be like ‘oh, they’re just guard-heavy.’ You’re going to have to worry about our big men too because our big men are coming along ... Not many people think about that, but the [big men] are a big part of our team.”

For the first time this season, the Bruins have a winning record against ranked opposition. Losses to McCluer North by five and Christian Brothers by one slowed down Rock Bridge’s momentum, but wins over Battle, Park Hill South and now Rockhurst gives one of Central Missouri’s top teams plenty of confidence.

“We had a lot of energy,” Brown said. “We knew what we were going up against tonight, it was the number [three] team in the state, so we just came out and were aggressive.”

Rock Bridge has its regular-season home finale Tuesday night against Gateway Tech as a part of a varsity doubleheader with the Bruin girls team.

After a road game against Helias, Rock Bridge returns to Columbia to host the Class 5 District 9 Tournament.

The Bruins hope to take full advantage of that time to improve with aspirations of a deep playoff run.

“We’ve definitely improved. I think we still can get even better,” Brown said. “Coach is always talking about ‘we’re not going to be perfect, but we got to be pretty close’ so we got to do as much as we can to improve ourselves.”

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 5 Rock Bridge 69, No. 3 Rockhurst 50

Thursday at Rock Bridge High School

ROCKHURST (20-3)

Glen McClintock 4 2-2 12, Mason Thompson 1 0-0 3, Marcus Teahan 3 0-0 8, Tyler Nelson 3 2-4 10, Sean Herrington 1 1-1 3, Darrius Hughes 2 6-7 10, A.J. White 1 0-1 2, John Michael Gyllenborg 0 2-2 2; Totals: 15 13-17 50.

ROCK BRIDGE (17-3)

Isiaih Mosley 10 8-9 31, Ja’Monta Black 3 2-2 9, Noah Patrick 0 0-1 0, Dajuan Harris 6 2-4 14, Quinton Brown 6 1-1 13, Jacob Ungles 1 0-0 2; Totals: 26, 13-17 69.

Score by quarter

Rockhurst: 5,15,13,17 -- 50

Rock Bridge: 17,14,16;22 -- 69

3-point Goals: Rockhurst 7 (McClintock 2, Teahan 2, Nelson 2, Thompson 1); Rock Bridge 4 (Mosley 3, Black 1)

Total Fouls: Rockhurst 16, Rock Bridge 14

Fouled Out: Rockhurst 1 (White)