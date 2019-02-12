The Pilot Grove boys and girls basketball teams didn’t know what to expect against the Glasgow Yellowjackets in CAC action on Saturday.

After a week or so of not playing due to the weather, the Tigers hoped for the best on the road against the traditionally strong Glasgow squad.

As it turned out, the Glasgow boys and girls were not in the giving mood by picking up the sweep against Pilot Grove by the scores of 65-43 and 51-40, respectively.

The Lady Tigers, who dropped to 16-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference, battled through adversity all game against Glasgow while trailing 9-6 after first period’s end, 29-18 at the half and 35-33 after three quarters of play. Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, they had nothing left in the final period after battling back with a 15-6 advantage in the previous period as Glasgow extended its lead in the final eight minutes with a 16-7 scoring edge.

“We put ourselves in a hole early and never got out of it,” said Pilot Grove coach Linda Scott. “Defensively we did nothing because of foul problems. We made a good comeback in the third quarter to cut it to within two but fouls early in the fourth stopped us once again. We are just not playing with a quick step. Chloe Schlotzhauer had a good all around game for us. She played hard every play.

“Grace Phillips led us in scoring and had a nice game on both ends of the floor. We finished the game with three players with nine-plus points, but you have to give Glasgow credit, they came out and played a good game. The good news is that we have three games this week to get back on track. The other good thing about this game, I got to see everyone on the team play a lot. We need a good practice before our three games this week to get back on track.”

Grace Phillips had the high game for Pilot Grove with 10 points along with two rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Emily Schupp finished the game with nine points, nine rebounds, three steals and one assist while Chloe Schlotzhauer added nine points, eight rebounds and one steal, Melanie Wolfe five points, eight rebounds and one steal, Aryn Lorenz three points, Natalie Glenn two points, seven rebounds and two steals, Abby Schupp two points, three assists and one rebound, Natalie Rentel with two rebounds and Leah Vollrath with one rebound.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they also faced an uphill battle against Glasgow while trailing 23-10 after one, 33-17 at the half and 46-28 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Glasgow outscored Pilot Grove 19-15 to win the game by 22.

“Basketball is the strangest of any season that I can remember this year,” Skaggs said. “I can recall three separate weeks where we were without a game in a week and had to get back on the court, tonight being one of those. Our conference is winding down this week and we are pretty well out of contentions to win the conference. However, we still anxiously await to play opponents and spoil their shot at it and hope to build momentum as we head into district play next week. We end the regular season this week in our home gym, where we are 6-2 and also host districts next week in our gym. We feel great about where we are at and just hope the weather cooperates for the next 3-4 weeks.”

Briar Boss had 26 and Adris Hamilton 13 to lead all scorers for Glasgow.

For Pilot Grove, who dropped to 10-11 overall and 3-3 in the CAC, Gavin Shepherd had 13, Lucas Fahrendorf 11, Bailey Quint 10, Cole Meisenheimer seven and Kealin Vinson with two.



