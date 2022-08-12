Speed networking helps the community come together

HANNIBAL — Eryka McMillan relies on community support to keep her nonprofit organization running.
The organization is Kairos Hope and it is a recovery house for women recovering from sexual abuse. McMillan is the founder of the group and attended a speed networking event last Thursday where she made valuable contacts for the women in her group home.
While a sexual abuse recovery organization and organizations like those, might not be the first place to come to mind when it comes to speed networking, McMillan said networking plays a huge role in gaining the support needed each month.
“Without people knowing about our services, these women aren’t even able to walk into our doors and also people who want to support in whatever they can, isn’t able to,” said McMillan. “So by being able to work with the community, we are able to make those connections so that we can connect everyone else.”
The young professionals speed networking event was hosted by the United Way of the Mark Twain Area and the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce and held in a private room in the back of the dining hall in HLGU’s Partee Center.
McKenzie Disselhorst, director of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce and Denise Damron, director of the United Way of Mark Twain Area were glad to finally see the event take place. On hold since before the pandemic, it’s a concept they believe is needed now more than ever with many people easing back into society.
“I have noticed post-pandemic it is a little harder to get people. We have good turnouts but it’s not been quite the same,” Disselhorst said.
The turnout included about 15 individuals from area businesses, nonprofits, medical professionals and more. They each sat at a large table and had 45 seconds to introduce themselves to the person seated across the table before moving down one seat to speak with another person.
It was fast-paced with conservations easily sprouting each time the group sat in a new seat. Many continued talking over lunch after the event was over.
Damron said that they hope to connect young people to the area to meet both professional and personal needs through finding jobs and making friends. Especially to those new to the area.
“It helps individuals network who have maybe moved here for a position and don’t have friends and family from their childhood or maybe those they are reestablishing themselves here and making deeper roots,” said Damron. “This is the opportunity to get to know each other and have some professional development opportunities but also take those relationships beyond the experience here.”
That was true for Craig Parsons, administrator of Marion County Health Department, who moved to the area for the position in January and wants to make connections and get to know more people.
He said that networking is also good way to better serve the area in his position at the health department.
“We are trying to meet the needs of the community and they might see things that I am not specifically going to see specifically in the healthcare field. We are always trying to help anyone who needs it and find out what they want to see from us,” he said. “If we have common goals we can work together to meet those goals.”
Andrea Campbell is the public relations specialist for the Hannibal Public School District who is also involved with a variety of nonprofit organizations, including the United Way. She also found that the networking event checked several boxes.
She learned about two local nonprofit organizations where she saw a lot of potential growth and ways they can receive community help. On the flipside, she found ways the organizations could help local families including Hannibal students.
“Everything I do is through the eyes of the school district and how we can build partnerships and be involved in the community. But also these nonprofits provide services that can help our students if we connect them with district leadership,” she said. “It’s a win-win.”
Local businesses also benefit from attending the event and learning more about what is happening in the community. Alicia Rollins is a financial advisor with Edward Jones and said that she feels able to better serve the community when she is connected to the things going on.
“I love attending the Young Professionals Networking group! As a small business owner it gives me the chance to really connect with others in our community and the great things that organizations are doing,” she said. “I always leave feeling excited and I also love sharing what I do with others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.