Speed networking helps the community come together

A group of about 15 professionals from local businesses, non-profits engage in a 45-second introduction as they moved around the table for a speed networking event Thursday afternoon hosted by the United Way of the Mark Twain Area and the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL — Eryka McMillan relies on community support to keep her nonprofit organization running.

The organization is Kairos Hope and it is a recovery house for women recovering from sexual abuse. McMillan is the founder of the group and attended a speed networking event last Thursday where she made valuable contacts for the women in her group home.

