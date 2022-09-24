Sodalis, preserving memories

As we entered Sodalis park, my mind transported me back to the 1950s. My senses were stirred by the rocky bluff on our left, trees defying gravity, as roots cling to crevices between the boulders, with smells of wet rocks and soil at the base. Following the leafy canopy above the trail, I spied the creek, and said to my sister, “My ten-year-old self would be saying, ‘Can I go down in the creek?’ But no, I’m not going today.” We shared a smile.
In my childhood, taking walks in wooded areas, climbing on rocks, and splashing in streams was a common occurrence, with no particular destination, just enjoying adventure. Nobody told us those things promote good health; we just knew it was fun! As an adult, living in places which lack the beauty of Missouri, I have surely missed those nature experiences. Even on trips back to the Hannibal area, we rarely took time to go walking in the woods.
In April 2022, my family became aware of Sodalis Nature Reserve. As we four walked, with a stroller, a cane, and a Rollator, we appreciated the smooth trail, allowing senior citizens to safely enjoy it. We encountered a surprising number of other walkers, going both directions: young parents with a baby in carrier, a man pushing a lady in a wheelchair, and individuals with dogs of all sizes. As people came near, we could hear their quiet leisurely chatting. Only one approached with head down, stopwatch or pedometer in hand, red-faced and determined to meet her goal. Most smiled, nodded, or said “hello” as we passed.
To be acknowledged was a nice addition to the reverent and refreshing experience.
Our walk in Hannibal that day reminded me of things I had read about Japanese “forest bathing.” Four decades of research has shown that listening to birds, watching the sunlight filtering through the leaves, enjoying some silent time, and pausing for slow deep breathing, are beneficial for lowering heart rate and blood pressure, and reducing anxiety and depression. The purpose of the activity is not exercise or hiking or jogging.
I suspect the biologist who took an interest in protecting hibernating Indiana bats, in 2012, had no idea her project would bring health and peace of mind for the human population, as well. In 2015, when Hannibal was granted 185 acres of land, to protect the bat population, city officials planned a scenic space for walkers, hikers, and bikers. Their vision was to create a quiet scenic spot, for wholesome outdoor activities, and an outdoor classroom for students and researchers.
We walked that day, with a specific purpose: to embrace the place where a dear family member had taken his last walk on this earth. I looked into the eyes of fellow walkers who may or may not have acknowledged him, wondering if anyone noticed his absence.
For a moment, I thanked our creator for the harmony of sights, smells, and sounds that Cary had enjoyed.
