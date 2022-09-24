Sodalis, preserving memories

Cary Mac Lieurance, of Hannibal, was one who appreciated the beauty of nature and healthy benefits of "forest bathing" in Sodalis Nature Preserve.

As we entered Sodalis park, my mind transported me back to the 1950s. My senses were stirred by the rocky bluff on our left, trees defying gravity, as roots cling to crevices between the boulders, with smells of wet rocks and soil at the base. Following the leafy canopy above the trail, I spied the creek, and said to my sister, “My ten-year-old self would be saying, ‘Can I go down in the creek?’ But no, I’m not going today.” We shared a smile.

In my childhood, taking walks in wooded areas, climbing on rocks, and splashing in streams was a common occurrence, with no particular destination, just enjoying adventure. Nobody told us those things promote good health; we just knew it was fun! As an adult, living in places which lack the beauty of Missouri, I have surely missed those nature experiences. Even on trips back to the Hannibal area, we rarely took time to go walking in the woods.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.