Which should the Christian be most concerned about, Biblical doctrine or the downtrodden? What would Jesus want us to be most concerned about, our providing spiritual or physical nourishment?
There is confusion as to who is responsible for correcting social ills. The confusion stems from a failure to distinguish between the purpose of the church and the role of the government.
The Bible teaches civil government is supposed to uphold the demands of God’s holy nature to the world, including the enforcement of justice for its people. This is achieved through the protection of the rights of citizens and through the punishment of those who violate such rights. The role of the government is not to provide us with everything we have a “right” to. Government is in place to protect our right to acquire and hold those things.
The church’s purpose, however, is to represent God’s loving, gracious nature to the world as contained in the gospel of salvation. The church’s task is to proclaim the good news of God’s grace and to bring new believers to spiritual maturity in an environment of love. Being directly involved in matters of social justice is not the church’s command or mission, although it should encourage its members to do so.
Said differently, the government’s purpose is to preserve worldly law and order. The church’s purpose is to provide spiritual salvation. The principle by which government operates is justice. Grace is the principle by which the church operates. The state accomplishes its purpose by force. The church accomplishes its purpose by love. In summary, the government is to see justice prevails. The church tries to change the world through love.
Today, we sometimes see the roles reversed. Some churchmen declare the church’s main job is to establish justice in the world. They believe all government programs and policies should be determined by the love ethic of Jesus as taught in Matthew 5:38-48.
Where does this leave the church’s role in matters of social justice? Here are four views on the subject.
First, some say the church’s only mission is social action. This is the approach of liberal churches that tend to deemphasize Bible teachings on sin and salvation.
Second, some say the church should never undertake social action, but should focus only on evangelism. These churches tend to be conservative.
Third, some say both evangelism and social action are important for the church.
Fourth, and the view with which I agree, is the church must provide for its own (Acts 2:44-46, 4:34-35, 6:1-6, 11:29-30, 1 Corinthians 16:1-3, Galatians 6:10, 1 John 3: 17-18) and it must act like the Good Samaritan in cases emergency or occasional benevolence, Galatians 6:10.
However, also, the church must be involved in relieving misery and suffering experienced by people generally speaking, as a means of evangelizing. By meeting needs, in Christ’s name, we set the stage for proclaiming the gospel. This can be done through helping children’s homes, disaster relief, food pantries and many more possibilities.