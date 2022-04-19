Walkers will discover a little-used walking trail from Riverview Park to downtown Hannibal in this Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature program. Soap Hollow Trail Walk will be 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24, meeting at the entrance of Soap Hollow trail in Riverview Park.
The entrance of Soap Hollow Trail is past the playground on the right, intersecting the road; there is a wooden gate at the entrance to keep vehicular traffic out.
Gale Rublee, HPR nature educator, said, “The Soap Hollow Trail connects Riverview Park to downtown Hannibal going under Interstate 72 via River Road. It’s about one-half mile down the trail to Bridge Street and about another half mile to Main Street. If we’re lucky, we might be able to see the Peregrine falcons who nest under the bridge.”
The Soap Hollow Trail Walk includes paved trails and roads with a steep hill. It starts in Riverview Park and ends at Kristy’s Garden on Main Street.
Rublee said participants can hike back to Riverview Park or get a ride back from downtown. “It should take about an hour, including a few stops to talk about the history of the area.”
Nature programs are free but reservations must be made by calling the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
