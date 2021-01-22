JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — This month, the United States Department of Agriculture, Food, and Nutrition Service started a temporary Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Food Stamp benefit increase.
“I am pleased Missourians can count on the 15 percent increase now through June,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “For many Missourians, every extra SNAP dollar is important and helps make a difference in meeting their family’s nutritional needs.”
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, signed into law in December, included a 15 percent SNAP or Food Stamp benefit increase from January through June 2021 for all households receiving SNAP. For the month of January, Missouri issued P-SNAP maximizing the SNAP benefit for every household based on its size. The new maximum monthly SNAP amount that includes the 15 percent increase Missouri households received in January and household sizes are:
Household Size — Maximum Benefit
1 — $234
2 — $430
3 — $616
4 — $782
5 — $929
6 — $1,114
7 — $1,232
8 — $1,408
Add $176 for each additional person