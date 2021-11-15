Smith appointed as Monroe County Associate Circuit Judge

PARIS, Mo. Gov. Parsons has appointed Talley Smith as the Associate Circuit Judge for Monroe County when Judge Michael Wilson retires later this week. The announcement was made at Wilson’s retirement party at the Monroe County courthouse last Friday afternoon.
Smith said she was surprised by the announcement.
“I applied for the position and was hopeful, but I didn’t know until Friday,” she said. The news came after Parsons made the appointment and posted a press release earlier in the day on Friday.
Smith has served as the prosecuting attorney in Monroe County for almost nine years, and was reelected for the position in 2020. As a Paris native, Smith said during her last election that she is very invested in the safety and best interest of Monroe County. "It is home to four generations of my family. I was raised here, and I have chosen to raise my family here.”
Smith will close her private practice by Wednesday, as the rules require her to do so before taking oath as judge. Wednesday is also the day Wilson will officially retire, and he said he is confident in handing down the gavel to Smith.
“I have known Talley since she was very small and she is intelligent and hard working. I think the prosecuting attorney’s job is an excellent background and probably the best background to become an associate circuit judge. She has certainly paid her dues, and I have no doubt she will excel as a judge,” he said. “I am happy for her and happy for the county.”
Smith has tried various crimes including drug crimes, stealing, assaults, and crimes against children. Last March, she won a conviction for murder following a four-day jury trial. She was also invited as a guest lecturer at the University of Missouri Law School’s trial practice course.
Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.