Slow cooker chicken, quinoa and white bean chili
Try this easy, kid-friendly, slow cooker recipe. Just add chicken, quinoa, canned beans, diced vegetables, and milk for a hearty chili dish.
Yield: 9 (1 cup) servings
Ingredients
1 pound uncooked boneless, skinless chicken breast
3/4 cup uncooked quinoa
2 cups chicken broth
1 ½ cups low fat milk
3 cups (24 ounces) mild jarred salsa verde (or mild salsa of choice)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium yellow onion, diced
2 bell peppers, diced
2 cups frozen corn
1 tablespoon cumin
30 ounces white beans (cannellini, great northern etc.), drained and rinsed
Fresh chopped cilantro (optional)
Sliced green onion (optional)
Shredded cheese (optional)
Sour cream (optional)
Avocado (optional)
Tortilla chips (optional)
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients except for the beans in slow cooker and stir well to combine.
2. Cover and cook for 2 ½ to 3 hours on high or 5-6 hours on low, until chicken breast is fully cooked and can be pulled apart easily with two forks.
3. Stir in beans. Transfer chicken breast from slow cooker to a plate or cutting board and, using two forks, shred well. Return shredded chicken to the slow cooker and stir well to incorporate.
4. To serve, top with fresh, chopped cilantro, sliced green onion, shredded cheese, sour cream, avocado or serve with tortilla chips, if desired.
Nutrition
Calories 320, Fat 4 g, Protein 23 g, Calcium 134 mg
Recipe Credit: MilkLife.com