Six Books to read with your kid in November

Fall weather is in full swing, and Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Little Dixie Regional Libraries has an abundance of seasonal books to read with your child this month. The following books are an excellent way to learn about the changing of seasons and develop a spirit of gratitude with picture books both you and your child will enjoy.
“The Thank You Book” by Mary Lyn Ray is tender, poetic, and a great way to help children reflect on the many things around them to be thankful for.
“Thank you, Omu!” by Oge Mora tells the heartwarming Story of Omu and her scrumptious stew. Following the scent, one by one her neighbors arrive at her door in search of the smell.
Every year millions of Americans tune in to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, but have you ever wondered how this magical event came to be? “Balloons over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet tells the story of Tony Sarg, the puppeteer behind Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“One is a feast for Mouse: a Thanksgiving tale” by Judy Cox is a charming and humorous story of a mouse that just can’t resist helping himself to the Thanksgiving leftovers.
“Over the river and through the wood” is a classic and always a joy to read with its catchy text that takes you on a lyrical journey and captures the excitement of Thanksgiving.
“Busy Animals: Learning about Animals in Autumn” by Lisa Bullard with its life-like illustrations is a great way to start a discussion about seasons. Follow a father and daughter duo on their hike through the woods as they observe different creatures preparing for the winter ahead.
These are just a few suggested titles. You can browse the Holiday Collection in the Children’s Area at any LDRL branch to find more Thanksgiving books to take home.
