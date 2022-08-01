HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s Ramp Park was full of spins, twists and flips Saturday as extreme athletes showed off their skills at ShredFest.
The competition and exhibition was sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department, Coolbyke and Independent’s Service.
Free entry was allowed into the Ramp Park and helmets were given to the first 100 children in the park, thanks to financial support from Coolbyke, Evening Kiwanis and Lions Club. Douglass Community Services donated boogie boards for each participant.
Trenton Smashey earned first place trophies in two divisions: Advanced Scooter and Advanced BMX and also earned the Mike Rimi Award for Entertainment.
Paula Epker, Ramp Park manager, was happy with the turnout. “Everyone is having a good time, lots of good competition. These kids wait all year for this event.”
Will Daniel, Ramp Park employee, was the emcee. Tom and Becky, portrayed by Connor Hudson and Koryn Miller, handed out the prizes.
The results of the contests follow:
Scooter Beginner: 1, James Penrod; 2, Jernin Ainsworth; 3, Jaedon Morgan; 4, Kashtin Morgan
Scooter Intermediate: 1, Jayce Albright; 2, Kyler Boling; 3, Leslie Miller; 4, Will Sutton
Scooter Advanced: 1, Trenton Smashey; 2, Merrick Crane; 3, Reece Crane; 4, Joe Elzea
Skateboard Beginner: 1, Gwyneth McAmeny
Skateboard Advanced: 1, Ryan Rayl; 2, Chase Phillips; 3, Robert Vanmeter; 4, Alex Holtz
BMX beginner: 1, Tristan Prenger; 2, Hunter Utterback
BMX intermediate: 1, Joe Elzea; 2, Michaela Magdich; 3, Jeremy Prenger
BMX advanced: 1, Trenton Smashey; 2, Noah Magdich
Special awards were also given out to the competitors:
Wilson Foster earned the Morgan Miller Award for sportsmanship. Trenton Smashey earned the Mike Rimi Award for entertainment.
Other awards chosen by Ramp Park employees and other judges:
• Houston, We Have a Problem Award: Gage Wilson
• Sparky Award: Merrick Crane
• Matrix Award: Joe Elzea and Jayce Albright
• High Flyer Award: Trenton Smashey
• To the Moon Award: Cian Keller
• Bob Ross Award: Reece Crane
• Lock and Load Award: Ryan Rayl
• Animal Award: Brayton Slaybaugh
• In the Zone Award: Alex Holtz
• Rockstar Award: Leslie Miller
• Hype Award: Jeremy Prenger
