Show Me HH Farms to host a sunflower event on Saturday

Show Me HH Farms is opening up their sunflower field this Saturday, August 7, for photo opportunities or to just walk among the nearly ten-acre rowes of the sunny petals. Just a short drive down State Highway HH, the sunflower patch is easy to get to and visible from the road.
Owned by Kent and Kathy Brown, the sunflower patch has become a family endeavor alongside their son and his wife, Phillip and Amberlyn Brown. Not only will the sunflowers be open to the public on various weekends, but they have bigger plans in the works.
The Brown family has done significant research on the benefits of sunflower oil and want to make it available to the local community.
“It is healthier than olive oil and has a smoke temperature higher than peanut oil,” Kent Brown said. The flowers in the Brown’s patch are known as high oleic sunflowers which produce an oil containing a significant amount of monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acids, which is often referred to as one of the “healthy fats”.
Locally pressed oil is much different than the sunflower oil usually found on the store shelves, which he said is loaded with solvent and chemicals.
“If you go to the store, the sunflower seeds in the oil have been put in a vat of salt, and that’s the fast, easy, and cheap way to press the oil out,” said Brown. “We are just putting the seeds in the press and squeezing the oil out - that’s it. It is that pure.”
Brown said that when the oil is pure you can even smell sunflowers when you open it. This kind of pure oil cannot be found locally, and he only knows of one other place in the country that produces it, which is states away.
The sunflower seeds can be used in other ways as well.
“All the sunflower seed byproducts after the oil is filtered out are usable too,” he said. “When you filter the oil out it leaves a thick black substance called lecithin and a lot of people like to feed it to horses to keep their coats shiny. The solids that come out are also very high in protein for cattle feed. “
After purchasing an oil press, the University of Missouri Extension of Ralls Country connected the family with Missouri Grown. Missouri Grown is a program representing food and non-food items of local Missouri producers who will help them with labeling and bottling, and provide barcodes and best if used by dates.
The flowers won’t be ready to start pressing until around November, and until then the family wants the community to enjoy them.
This weekend’s event will not only include access to the sunflower patch, but will also feature area vendors including Kent’s wife Kathy’s homemade sunflower soap. Admission for ages 12-years and older will be ten dollars, and each person will receive popcorn, a bottle of water, and a sunflower. Mad Dog Hot Dogs will also be on-site to purchase lunch.
For more information and to follow their journey see their Facebook page at Show Me HH Farms.