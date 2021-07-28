MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the South Fork Recreation Area will be closed to public use from Monday, Aug. 9 to Friday, Aug. 20.
The area will be closed for pavement repair in the recreation area. When the work is completed, the area will be opened for public use. Multiple ramps around the lake are open for visitors' use.
USACE staff look forward to seeing visitors at the lake. They remind everyone to be safe and wear a life jacket.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following them on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.