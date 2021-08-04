HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services and Hannibal Parks & Recreation are canceling the Senior Expo scheduled for Aug. 12, in a move to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.
“Like most people in Northeast Missouri, we want to return to normal activities,” Douglass’ Chief Development Officer Stacey Nicholas said. “Unfortunately, low vaccination rates and the increasingly large number of COVID cases in our community means that we must work diligently and with an abundance of caution when it comes to large, in-person events.”
Vendors who have prepaid for their spaces will have their registration fees refunded.
Recently Hannibal Regional Hospital reported large increases in COVID-19 cases, causing a strain on healthcare resources.
“Such events provide an opportunity for the virus to spread in a broader way than if people go about their normal day-to-day lives. We want to ensure the safety of our staff and all vulnerable populations,” said Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor with Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities. Hannibal Parks & Recreation provides quality, safe and healthy leisure activities and facilities for residents and visitors with the support of civic, governmental and community partners.