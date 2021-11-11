Second Saturday Gallery Night
Saturday, December 11
Three galleries continue a monthly art staple in downtown Hannibal. Second Saturday Gallery Night, a collaborative event, is designed to encourage the public to enjoy Downtown Hannibal, visit its galleries and view works by guest and member artists.
The Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N Main St
Open 11 a.m. -7 p.m.
Gallery 310, 310 N Main St
Open 11am-4pm
The Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St
Open 11am-2pm & 4pm-7pm
For further questions on the Second Saturday Gallery Night, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visit them on the web at hannibalarts.com. Information will also be available on the Facebook pages of each of the galleries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.