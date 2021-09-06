PERRY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., who is scheduled to begin seal coat operations Tuesday, Sept. 7, on Route J in Ralls County.
Route J will be reduced to one-lane traffic with a width restriction of 10 feet in place where crews are active. Motorists will be moved through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Drivers will need to wait for the pilot car before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road. All work will be done during daytime hours with all lanes of traffic open at night.
“Motorists can expect delays during these times and will need to slow down and take caution when traveling through the work zone,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt. “We ask for your full attention to the road for the safety of our contracted and department workers as well as that of the traveling public.”
Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.
Seal coating is used to extend the life of a road if the existing pavement is structurally sound. It involves laying hot oil then covering with small rocks which are rolled into the surface. Drivers should obey all work zone signs and speed limits.
More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).