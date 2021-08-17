HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., who is scheduled to begin seal coat operations on several local routes beginning next week.
Operations will tentatively begin mid-week the week of August 16, starting with Marion County Route W, with work anticipated to be completed within two days. Work will begin at U.S. 61 south junction in Hannibal continuing north for 3.3 miles ending at U.S. 61 south junction.
Three resurfacing and six additional seal coat projects are included in this contract, which was awarded earlier this year for $3,821,9433.42. The resurfacing projects, located on Route A in Marion County and Routes H and DD in Ralls County, were completed earlier this summer. Contractor crews will have set an aggressive schedule, estimating work on the remaining seal coat projects to be completed by middle to late September, weather permitting. Remaining routes to receive seal coat treatments are listed below:
Monroe/Ralls counties, Route W — Seal coat from U.S. 24 in Monroe City to Ralls County Route J, the length of improvement being four miles. Scheduled to begin the week of Monday, August 23 and estimated to be completed within two days.
Ralls County, Route J — Seal coat from U.S. 36 to Missouri Route 154 at Perry, Mo., the length of improvement being 19 miles. Scheduled to begin the week of August 23 and estimated to be completed within one week.
The remaining projects will be completed consecutively upon the completion of Route J in Ralls County. When a start date is established, MoDOT will alert the public through signs, news releases and social media.
Marion County, Route C — Seal coat from Route Z west junction to Missouri Route 168 near Palmyra, with the length of improvement being 9.8 miles.
Marion/Ralls counties, Route Z — Seal coat from Route C in Marion County to U.S. 36 in Ralls County near Monroe City, Mo., the length of improvement being 6.8 miles.
Marion County, Bus. U.S. 61 — Seal coat from just north of Route BB to just north of U.S. 24/61 in Palmyra, Mo., the total length of improvement being 2.8 miles.
Marion/Shelby counties, Missouri Route 168 — Seal coat from Missouri Route 15 to Bus. U.S. 61 in Palmyra, Mo., the length of improvement being 31 miles.
Routes will be reduced to one-lane traffic with a width restriction of 10 feet in place where crews are active. Motorists will be moved through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Drivers will need to wait for the pilot car before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road. All work will be done during daytime hours with all lanes of traffic open at night.
“Motorists can expect delays during these times and will need to slow down and take caution when traveling through the work zone,” Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said. “We ask for your full attention to the road for the safety of our contracted and department workers as well as that of the traveling public."
Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.
Seal coating is used to extend the life of a road if the existing pavement is structurally sound. It involves laying hot oil then covering with small rocks which are rolled into the surface. Drivers should obey all work zone signs and speed limits.