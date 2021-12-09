HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal resident recently discovered an attempt to gather personal information through text messages sent to his cellular phone.
The message came through with a link which included the fraudulent “mohealthva” descriptor. The recipient also noticed the link ended in “.com” instead of “.gov”. The Missouri Department of Health of Senior Services website is health.mo.gov.
According to Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s website, at ago.mo.gov, “smishing” is when a scammer attempts to obtain personal information through deceptive text messages. The following are important tips from Schmitt’s office:
- Government agencies, banks, and other legitimate companies never ask for personal or financial information by text message, like usernames, passwords, PINs or credit or debit card numbers.
- Don’t be rushed. Smishing scams attempt to create a false sense of urgency by implying that an immediate response is required or that there is a limited time to respond.
- Don’t “click” open links in unsolicited text messages. Clicking the link may infect the mobile device with a virus or malware designed to steal the personal or financial information stored on the device.
- Don’t call a telephone number listed in an unsolicited text message. Scam artists often use email-to-text technology, short codes or spoofed local numbers to hide their identity. Recipients of a suspicious message should contact any bank, government, agency or company identified in the text message using the information listed in personal records.
- Don’t respond to smishing messages, even to ask the sender to stop contacting you. Responding to smishing messages verifies that the phone number is active and that the recipient is willing to open such messages, which may lead to an increase in the unsolicited text messages a person receives.
- Use caution when providing a cell phone number or other information in response to pop-up advertisements and “free trial” offers. This personal information can be easily bought, sold and traded, and make someone a target for smishing scams.
- Never provide personal or financial information in response to text messages from unknown senders. Verify the identity of the sender and take the time to ask why the sender is asking for the information.
- Use the same safety and security practices on a cell phone as on a computer: Be cautious of text messages from unknown senders, as well as unusual text messages from known senders, and keep security software and applications up to date.
Schmitt recommends anyone receiving suspicious messages or emails to contact the bank, business or agency the scammer is impersonating, so they can work with law enforcement agencies to put an end to the scam.
