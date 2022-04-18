HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees have announced that the top 50 Billboard band Saving Abel will perform at Tanyard Gardens on July 2.
The award-winning Southern rock band’s first single “Addicted” was named the most played song of the year and 130 million streams on Spotify and over two hundred million as a band.
Their self-titled debut album charted on Billboard’s Top 50 and became RIAA certified multi-platinum delivering two more #1 singles.
Avenge of the Fallen will open the show at 7:30 p.m. and Saving Abel will take the stage at 9 p.m.
To find out ticket information or purchase tickets visit hannibaljaycees.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.