Saturday parade to benefit Toys for Tots

Christmas in downtown Hannibal is going strong with events happening each weekend. This Saturday will be the Jaycees annual Christmas parade, and the entry fee for the parade is a new toy to donate to the Toys for Tots program. The town's tree can be viewed on Main Street each evening.

HANNIBAL — Every float or attraction that parades down Broadway this Saturday evening at the Hannibal Jaycees Christmas parade will represent a local child in need who will receive a Christmas gift.

The parade theme this year is “A Gift For All Seasons” and entry to participate will be one new, unwrapped toy per vehicle that will go to Toys for Tots. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. in the Save A Lot parking lot on Broadway.

