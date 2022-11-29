Saturday parade to benefit Toys for Tots

Christmas in downtown Hannibal is going strong with events happening each weekend. This Saturday will be the Jaycees annual Christmas parade, and the entry fee for the parade is a new toy to donate to the Toys for Tots program. The town's tree can be viewed on Main Street each evening.
HANNIBAL — Every float or attraction that parades down Broadway this Saturday evening at the Hannibal Jaycees Christmas parade will represent a local child in need who will receive a Christmas gift.
The parade theme this year is “A Gift For All Seasons” and entry to participate will be one new, unwrapped toy per vehicle that will go to Toys for Tots. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. in the Save A Lot parking lot on Broadway.
In Northeast Missouri, more than 600 children will receive gifts this year. Last year local sponsors, Douglass Community Services and Hannibal Parks & Recreation, reported about 285 low-income families in Marion, Ralls, Pike, Monroe, Shelby and Lewis counties received assistance, with each child receiving five toys, along with stocking stuffers and books.
The Toys for Tots program has been on the Santa support team since 1947 when Diane Hendricks asked her husband, Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks, to find an organization to donate a few handcrafted dolls for Christmas presents to children in need.
When he couldn’t find such a charity, his wife instructed him to start one himself — so he did.
Now, 75 years later, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million children in need each year.
Although many don’t realize that Toys for Tots is actually year-round to provide blessings for children. Recently the organization reported they provided toys and support to the children of Afghanistan refugee families in the United States.
“These Afghan children were evacuated from their homeland where all they knew was conflict and violence, and have been adjusting to their new, safer lives here in the United States,” the website reported. “They are understandably unsure of what the future may hold — but Toys for Tots provided them with some comfort, joy, and hope during those uncertain and scary times.”
This year the collections are already rolling in locally with drop-off locations at City Hall and the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center and other places around town.
