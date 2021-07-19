TPNB Bank helps boost FFA beef program

Monroe County FFA is kicking off the MO BEEF for MO KIDS program to establish a local pasture-to-plate program for the students of Paris RII School District. Josh Bondy is working to establish an ongoing program, through the support of the community, where the students raise the animal, sell to a local business, and the business donates it to the school to use toward feeding local youth.
Bondy reached out to local businesses to kick off this program, and TPNB Bank joined the effort by purchasing a steer at the Monroe County 4-H sale and donating it to the Paris RII School District.