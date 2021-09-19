MONROE CITY, Mo — Last week a follow up report from a June 2020 audit of Monroe City was released indicating that, while some recommendations from the audit have been implemented by the city, others have not. The report highlighted several causes for concern including city utilities, year-end employee bonuses, and a general lack of transparency. The audit resulted in a rating of poor which is the lowest possible rating.
The audit was initiated by a petition started several years ago and presented with more than 200 Monroe City citizens signatures to request the state audit, because citizens were not happy with the overall financial conduct of the city.
“The taxpayers of Monroe City asked for my help to ensure that their tax dollars are being used responsibly and efficiently,” State Auditor Nicole Galloway said in the follow-up report. “This follow-up report shows that while city officials have implemented some of my recommendations, other concerns remain. I urge Monroe City to implement all of the audit recommendations to ensure they are transparent with taxpayers.”
That state reported there were 20 recommendations followed up on from the initial audit, and that only three recommendations have been fully implemented by the city. Another three recommendations are in the process of being implemented. Six have not been implemented and eight were only partially implemented.
“We’ve complied with a few of the things on the audit but just a few, the others are a work in progress. That’s where it all ends,” Potterfield said. “We are reluctant to follow through with all of the recommendations of the audit.”
Potterfield is reluctant due to the current state of the city’s finances which is causing them to take funds from utility accounts and use them for other city expenses.
The state audit found that transfers were periodically made from the restricted utility fund to the city’s general fund, and this continued to happen after the state recommended against doing so in the 2020 audit. Auditors found that the city continued to make payments from the Electric, Gas, Water and Sewer Funds to the General Fund totaling $741,936 during the year that ended Sept. 30, 2020, without documented support for the amounts transferred.
Potterfield said the state recommends they take from the utilities a reasonable fee to administer the cost of the billing, which is usually at a 3 to 4 percent range, and he knows that the amount of the transfers add up to much more than that.
“What the state is saying in a nutshell is that we are using utilities for a profit center to run the city’s general fund — which is a no-no,” Potterfield said. “We are collecting this extra money on your utility bill and using it for something other than your utilities.”
When residents pay their utility bills, they are also paying for other expenses that city taxes have not been sufficient to cover, such as the street department, the police department, the golf course, the swimming pool, the airport, and to mow the Lions Club field.
The city government also had to subcontract the water and sewer plant a few years ago to the company PeopleService, because according to Potterfield, the city did not effectively operate those plants. This caused financial neglect to the electric department which is currently in need of about a million and a half to two million dollars in upgrades.
“They don’t have the money in their account anymore because whenever we got a little money ahead we would say, let’s take it out of the electric department and put it into the general fund. Our first responsibility should be maintaining those utilities,” Potterfield said. “So right now we have about half a million dollars in upgrades that need to be done to our switchgear and our breakers that we have been putting off.”
He also said around five to six hundred utility poles need to be replaced, and they don’t have the people to do it, which will require them to contract out for that service, which is more money they can’t afford to pay. If another catastrophe happened, Monroe City could be without electricity for an extended period of time.
Potterfield said they can apply for grants, and the city has recently been awarded a substantial amount for a new wastewater system, but grant money will not continue to support the maintenance needed to upkeep the systems.
“So, what do we do? Once you don’t have enough money in your checkbook, you have two options, you can either reduce expenses or get another job so you have more revenue coming in,” he said. “So you’re going to have to start eating macaroni and cheese instead of filet mignon.”
Potterfield said there are all kinds of possibilities and options but none of them are pretty.
“We have to raise revenues or we have to lower expenses, but we have to maintain these utilities. If we continue to put off maintaining the utilities then the disaster at the end of the tunnel is going to be bigger and more prolonged,” he said. “The next windstorm that comes through we may have twenty to thirty poles go down, and then it becomes problematic really quick.”
He said the state of the Monroe City finances will continue to deteriorate but it won’t happen overnight.
“I don’t know what is going to happen yet. I am only one person,” he said. “It’s up to the council. In order for the city to prosper, we have to make it attractive to live here, and we have to provide quality services at affordable prices.”
The audit also brought up another concern regarding the city’s year-end bonuses in December in the amount of $2,422, which was against the audit’s recommendations. Potterfield said that was a decision made by the Monroe City Council who voted on and approved the bonuses.
