LOUISIANA, Mo. -- The Mark Twain girls track and field team placed second at the Louisiana meet on Tuesday.
Mark Twain girls track and field head coach Erin Mack said her team has exceeded expectations this season.
"They have worked really hard and continue to push each other at practices to get better," Mack said. "They bring intensity and determination day in and day out. They have been a fun group to coach and I look forward to seeing how we wrap up the season."
The Tigers had two wins in the relay races, placing first in the 4X100-meter relay and 4X800-meter relay.
The 4X100-meter relay team consisted of Madison Boleach, Autumn Armour, Bre Black and Audrey Ross. The 4X800-meter relay team consisted of Matera Ellis, Lauren Booth, Elizabeth Trower and Elizabeth Northcutt.
The 4X200-meter relay team consisting of Boleach, Trower, Black and Ross placed second. The 4X400-meter relay team consisting of Ross, Trower, Cynthia Resor and Northcutt also placed second.
Armour won the long jump, placed second in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Kadence Hawn placed third in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash.
Other notable performances by the Mark Twain girls team included Madison Epperson placing second in shot put, Black placing third in the long jump, Trower placing third in the 300-meter hurdles, Taylor Martin placing fourth in the discus, Resor placing fourth in the 1,600-meter run, Northcutt placing fourth in the 400-meter dash and Booth placing fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
The Mark Twain boys team placed fourth overall out of nine teams.
Will Owen won a pair of events, the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run.
Other notable performers on the Mark Twain boys side included Lukas McLeod placing second in the 400-meter dash, Carter Hummel placing third in the javelin, Dawson Leake placing fourth in the javelin, Brandon Black placing fourth in the 3,200-meter run and Gabe Howald placing fourth in the 3,200-meter run.
The Tigers 4X800-meter relay team consisting of Black, Chase Lake, McLeod and Owen won the boys race. The 4X400-meter relay team consisting of Chase Lake, Jaxen Lake, Owen and McLeod finished second.
Up next for Mark Twain is the EMO Conference meet at North Callaway High School on Tuesday, May 4.
"We are nearing the end of our season with only two meets left," Mack said. "The girls have made huge strides from the beginning of our season until now. I am amazed at how well they have done despite not having a 2020 season due to COVID."