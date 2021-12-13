MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Paris competed in the 97th Annual Monroe City Basketball Tournament, with both the boys and girls teams falling in the consolation semifinals.
The Lady Coyotes fell to Palmyra 53-13 in the opening round of the girls tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Sophomore Kameron Arnett was the leading scorer with six points, while senior Gracie Hatton scored five points.
Paris then fell to Mark Twain 48-26 in the semifinals of the girls consolation bracket on Thursday, Dec. 9. Senior Carlee Long led the Lady Coyotes in scoring with 12 points.
The Coyotes fell to Highland 67-39 in the first round of the boys tournament on Monday, Dec. 6. Junior Mason Edwards led Paris in scoring with 14 points, while junior Ryan Breid added 11 points.
In the boys consolation semifinals, Paris scored 28 points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell short to Mark Twain by a score of 68-61. Edwards and junior Evan Smothers tied for the team-lead with 14 points. Junior Colton Poddany added 11 points, while sophomore Walter Rucker put up 10 points for the Coyotes.
The Paris boys team were 0-2 and the Paris girls team were 0-4 for the season after playing in the Monroe City Tournament.
