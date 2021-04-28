Adam Rung set to take over as Monroe City's girls basketball head coach

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Adam Rung era has begun for the Monroe City girls basketball program, with the school finalizing the hiring of the former Clark County boys basketball head coach on April 23.
Rung takes over for Cody Leonard, who resigned after nine seasons as Monroe City’s head coach following last season.
Rung said Monroe City reached out to him after the season and he decided to accept the job after discussing it with his wife.
“When they reached out, we discussed it and we thought it would be in the best interests of our family,” Rung said. “It was going to allow me to keep coaching and teaching, and allow her to have more job opportunities (in graphic design). We just thought it was a really good fit.”
During Rung’s tenure as Clark County’s boys basketball head coach, the Indians won three Clarence Cannon Conference titles and a district title in 2016.
Rung had also served as Clark County’s golf coach and was the varsity softball head coach for four seasons.
“It will be a transition obviously,” Rung said. “I’ve had some experience coaching girls and obviously getting to see Coach (John) Weaver’s program first-hand since he’s taken over at Clark, I’ve got to see how he has a built a program and interacts with the girls. He’s done an unbelievable job at Clark, so I think that experience of getting to see him day in and day out will be very helpful.”
Rung said he enjoyed seeing his kids grow as basketball players and people during his time at Clark County.
“The first year there, we were very young,” Rung said. “All sophomores and juniors, and kind of struggled through a really competitive schedule and got to a district championship game that first year. Really, seeing that group gel and get better each day is something that I won’t forget.”
Rung inherits a Monroe City team that finished 23-3 last season and advanced to the district title game. It was the fifth season out of the past six years where Monroe City had over 20 wins.
Monroe City will graduate four senior starters from last year’s team, including All-Conference selections Hallie Dyer and Riley Quinn.
The Lady Panthers will return All-Conference forward Haley Hagan, who will enter her junior season. Also returning are Mackenzie Moss and Savannah Utterback, who both saw plenty of varsity time off the bench last season.
Rung is planning to meet with his new team sometime during the next week.
“Obviously, I got to see the program for a long time being in the same conference with the battles they had with our girls as two of the more successful teams,” Rung said. “I’m familiar with the success that they had. Anxious to meet the girls and anxious to get going with the new job and hit the ground running.”
Rung said he is looking forward to having the support system of Leonard and Monroe City boys basketball head coach Brock Edris at his disposal.
“Coach Edris and I both started as varsity basketball coaches 10 years ago, so I’ve gotten to know him really well and got to know his staff,” Rung said. “I have a great amount of respect for them. So you know the basketball culture there is something that I’m excited about and having those coaches (available) to be able to pick their brains and trying to make my program the best that we can.”
The main goal for Rung is to have the Monroe City girls basketball team competing for conference and district championships.
“We want to get better each day,” Rung said. “If we can get better each day, the players can reach their potential. That’s probably the most important thing because if they are reaching their potential, then we are probably going to have success.”