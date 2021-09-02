The Paris FFA chapter started the school year off with a fun-filled rush week to encourage students to join an Ag class and the FFA organization. They kicked off their week with Monday game night.
After a long first day of school, Paris FFA members met at the Ag building to play many exciting games such as kickball, cornhole, and badminton. A weenie roast and smores were enjoyed at the end of the event as Mr. Bondy discussed our achievements from last year and what we will be doing in FFA this year.
On Tuesday, everyone came down during their study hall period to enjoy some walking tacos. They seemed to be a hit as some people went back for more!
Continuing to Wednesday, everyone gathered, once again, at the Ag building after school to compete in a scavenger hunt. There were team captains whose parents drove everyone around town in an effort to complete the hunt. After a long night of driving back and forth, everyone met at the T&S Butcher Shop. The chapter learned about the process of butchering and the equipment used in preparing the meat for sale.
After all of these crazy, yet exciting days, they decided to cool down with some ice cream sundaes. On Thursday, there was a selection of chocolate, vanilla, and cookies and cream ice cream to be enjoyed with many different options for toppings.
Finally, to finish off the FFA rush week, the chapter started up their Big and Littles project. Bigs are upperclassmen, usually chapter officers, who then get assigned freshmen (Littles) to draw them into FFA. Littles do not know who their Bigs are as their identities remain a secret until revealed at our annual ice cream social.
Littles were given hints about their Bigs on Friday to try and figure out who they are. There is some confusion and wrong guessing going on, but Littles will have to wait a couple of weeks before their Bigs identities will be revealed to everyone.