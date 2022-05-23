HANNIBAL — Runners braved chilly temperatures and rain for a worthy cause Saturday morning.
Hannibal Jaycees brought back its 5K Rooster Run this year with approximately 20 runners. All proceeds of the event went to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Medals were given for first, second and third place for men and women.
Male winners were Julio Juarez (43), first place in 21:18; Alex Keene (32), second place in 23:20; and Raymond Gaines (39), third place in 23:56.
Female winners were Hannah Pollard (27), first place in 29:56; Marissa Ellison (56), second place in 23:11; and Cindy Harrison (41) in 35:20.
