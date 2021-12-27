Erin Rubemeyer-Crane of New London, MO, graduated from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in December 2021.
BRCN offers a joint Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, a joint Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science, and a joint Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care, all in partnership with Culver-Stockton College, Canton, MO., and Quincy University, Quincy, IL. BRCN also offers an Associate of Science in Health Information Management, an Associate of Science in Medical Laboratory, an online RN to BSN, an online Master of Science in Nursing and a Second Degree transfer option.
