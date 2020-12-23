Rolland L. Helms, age 83, of Camp Point, died on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. in Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point, IL

Rolland was born on April 22, 1937 in Quincy, a son of Henry and Helen Collins Helms.

Rolland had been employed by Electric Wheel as an inspector. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include a daughter, Martha Moore; two brothers: David Helms of LaGrange, KY; and Eugene (Janie) Helms of Richardson, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rolland was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Hope Waite.

Services: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a mask if you plan on attending the service.

Visitation: 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a mask if you plan on attending the visitation.

Burial: Greenmount Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post 37.

Memorials: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or Timber Point Healthcare Center Activity Fund

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you