Rolland L. Helms, age 83, of Camp Point, died on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. in Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point, IL
Rolland was born on April 22, 1937 in Quincy, a son of Henry and Helen Collins Helms.
Rolland had been employed by Electric Wheel as an inspector. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survivors include a daughter, Martha Moore; two brothers: David Helms of LaGrange, KY; and Eugene (Janie) Helms of Richardson, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rolland was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Hope Waite.
Services: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a mask if you plan on attending the service.
Visitation: 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a mask if you plan on attending the visitation.
Burial: Greenmount Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post 37.
Memorials: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or Timber Point Healthcare Center Activity Fund
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.