Rodgers joins Prestige Realty

HANNIBAL — Prestige Realty, Inc. recently welcomed Richy Rodgers as a newly licensed full-time agent.
Rogers has lived in Hannibal most of her life and has a heart for the local area. She looks forward to building relationships and helping the community she grew up in.
Rogers said Prestige Realty has made her right at home.
“Their hospitality and outstanding reputation made my choice very easy, and I have felt at home ever since beginning to work among the other agents there,” she said. “If you are looking for a down-to-earth, friendly agent to help you in your home buying or selling process, I’m your girl!”
More information about real estate transactions from Rogers is available by calling 573-541-5733.
