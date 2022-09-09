The time will come — somewhere in the stark, icy blast of winter — when I will miss them. The summertime bounty of my tomato garden will be a favorite memory. My mouth will water as I remember reaching toward the sticky/fuzzy plants in our back yard and plucking my taste buds’ desire from the vine.

I’ll close my eyes as I imagine biting into it. Seedy juice. Tart-sweet tingles of flavor as sinfully irresistible as any temptation grown on Eden’s forbidden tree.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.