PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced there will be temporary closures at several recreation areas for road maintenance.
Work is scheduled from Monday to Tuesday, Nov. 16. Areas may be closed for only a few days during the closure. USACE staff ask visitors to obey all traffic laws and pay attention to construction and safety signs in the area. USACE wants everyone to be safe and watch for construction workers and their equipment.
Areas which will be subject to the temporary closures are: John Spalding Boat Ramp, South Fork Boat Ramp and Robert Allen Boat Ramp.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or sending an email to MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil. USACE hopes everyone enjoys the fall, and they urge everyone to wear their life jackets.
