HANNIBAL– Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be preforming brush cutting operations on state routes in Ralls County. These roads will be closed on the following dates and locations. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Route H – Nov. 30, the road will be closed from U.S. 36 to JCT Route A.
Route T – Dec. 1, the road will be closed from JCT Route N and T to Carlibou Drive.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.