CENTER, Mo. — Monroe City was rolling in Tuesday's softball game against Mark Twain when a brief rain storm interrupted play midway through the fifth inning.
At the time of the rain delay, Monroe City had a 1-0 lead in a pitcher's duel between Panthers junior Kailynn Fuemmeler and Tigers junior Madison Epperson.
Monroe City changed pitchers when play resumed and Mark Twain got a rally going, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The inning started with a single by third baseman Emily Evans, followed by an RBI triple from left fielder Nola Wittland and ended with the Tigers batting around.
Mark Twain head coach Ross Parcel said the rain delay helped light a spark for the Tigers.
"You have to bring it everytime you play a team like Monroe City," Parcel said. "You can't come out scared or timid. That's what we talked about before the game. We get this opportunity to play them and we want this."
Up until that point, there had been very little offense for either team. Monroe City scored its only run in the third inning from a sacrifice fly by catcher Emily Freidank to score right fielder Lucy Pratt.
Pratt came into pitch relief during the fifth inning and recorded two outs, while allowing five hits and a walk, before Fuemmeler came back into the game. Fuemmeler would finish the game with six strikeouts.
"I think we just made a change and maybe shouldn't had made a change," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "We got to see what we've got and see what we can do this year. It just happened the way it did."
Mark Twain did not let up, scoring three more runs in the sixth inning. A key hit came from center fielder Audrey Ross, who tripled home two runs.
Epperson earned a win in her first varsity start after pitching a complete game with two strikeouts, while allowing four walks, four hits and one earned run.
"It felt great, man," Epperson said. "I just gave it my all and pitched my heart out. My catcher is great and I love to have her on the team."
It was exactly the kind of start that Parcel was looking for.
"The defense was exceptional tonight making plays behind her, (although) we had two errors," Parcel said. "That's the kind of pitching we need to have. We don't have the girls who can strike a ton of people out. We have girls that can move the ball around and get pop flies and ground balls."
Mark Twain (1-1) will play two more games this week.
Parcel said his team has a juggernaut of a schedule after knocking off a team that advanced to the Class 2 State Final Four last season in Monroe City.
"That changes our program," Parcel said. "You don't win a game 7-1 by accident. I think we took advantage of some early swings in counts. Maddie was able to get a lot of early count outs."
Monroe City (0-1) has two more games scheduled this week, plus hosting the 24th Annual Monroe City Varsity Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Chinn said Monroe City will try to regroup after a disappointing loss in the season opener.
"Nobody came out and played like we can," Chinn said. "I know that these girls are a much better all-around (team)."