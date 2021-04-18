HANNIBAL, Mo. — Revisions to a number of Hannibal animal control ordinances, at least one of which dates back to the 1800s, will be up for consideration when the Hannibal City Council next meets in regular session on Tuesday, April 20, at city hall.
Attempts to revise the city’s animal control ordinances have failed previously.
“I lost track, but this is either the third or the fourth time we have taken a stab at this,” said City Attorney James Lemon in a memo to the council.
In drafting the latest revisions Lemon included input from the Hannibal Police Department, HPD’s Community Service Officers, who frequently are called upon to enforce animal ordinances, and the general public.
“The ordinance that is presented is fully vetted by HPD,” Lemon said during the city council’s meeting on April 6. “The people who are best suited to figure out what should be in ordinances like this are the people who are going to have to enforce it, write the tickets; the people with boots on the ground who are going to have to deal with it.”
Lemon said some of the revisions represent “fairly major changes” in the animal control ordinances.
“Some of the things that are in there really, really need to be done and are things that needed to be done for several years,” he said.
Among ordinances that have been proposed is one that details licensing requirements for ferrets and potbellied pigs.
“I know this may be controversial, but there are multiple examples of both inside the city limits,” Lemon said. “We need to set out some basic rules, or if not, then start taking action to eliminate both from the city. I suggest that setting out basic rules is the better approach.”
New sections on tethering and housing are included.
“I really don’t want to see us getting into summer time and not have some of these things that I think are very, very good ordinances not go into effect,” Lemon said.
It was suggested that the ordinances dealing with tethering and housing that was given a first reading by the council on April 6 might be different when it comes up for final approval on April 20.
“Nothing says you can’t amend ordinances once they are in effect. We change ordinances all the time,” Lemon said.
The city attorney noted that not every ordinance revision is a major one.
“There are definitions that are not very good or very clear,” Lemon said.
A rarely, if ever, used provision that likely dates back to the 1800s permits animals roaming at large to be sold at public auction by the police department.
“We updated it and put in there that the animal control officers would run that auction,” Lemon said. “To my knowledge we haven’t ever used it (roaming animal sale ordinance) while I have been city attorney, but we didn’t want to take it out because of the rare chance (animals could be found wandering free).”
The Tuesday, April 20, council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall.