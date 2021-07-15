MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers announces the reservations for the Annual Halloween Walk set to open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, will be postponed until 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, due to a system error within the Recreation.Gov reservation system. This issue is out of the Mark Twain Lake Project Office’s control, and personnel will be working with Recreation.Gov to remedy the situation.
USACE staff members apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
More information is available by calling the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112 or the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097.