KIRSKVILLE, Mo. — Experts on wind and solar energy, including professionals from Ameren and RENEW Missouri, the state’s foremost non-profit advocate for clean energy, will discuss the current promise of renewable energy for northeast Missouri from 7-8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. New opportunities for employment, service to farming communities, and economic rejuvenation for Kirksville and the region will be included.
This free, on-line event is open to everyone via Zoom: zoom.us/j/94042128055. The discussion can also be watched in Magruder Hall Room 1000 on the Truman State University campus.
The event is sponsored by the Northeast Missouri Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Truman State University’s Environmental Studies Program and its President’s Sustainability Action Committee.
