PERRY, Mo. — Perry First Baptist Church, located at 509 E. Salling St. in Perry, has served as one of the headquarters for disaster relief as cleanup and recovery efforts began after a destructive storm blew through the town last Friday.
The Red Cross along with the Missouri Southern Baptist Disaster Relief arrived in Perry on Saturday and teamed up at the church to assist the city with cleanup and supplies. From hot meals to hot showers and even laundry services, it became a place of refuge for many of the weary residents.
Jamie Winterbottom of Molina, Il, volunteer with the American Red Cross Illinois Region which also serves several counties in Missouri and Iowa, arrived on Saturday. She, and other volunteers from all over the country, have helped to provide water and snacks to the community.
“Every disaster is unique and we are here to help anyone who’s affected,” said Winterbottom. “We can’t do it all but we partner with other wonderful agencies. It takes a large team.”
Part of that team is Ed McVeigh, a volunteer of the Missouri Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. McVeigh has driven two and half hours from his home near Canton, Mo, every day since Saturday to manage the meals served in the church basement twice a day.
McVeigh and his volunteer kitchen staff have been in charge of planning meals, purchasing groceries and cooking it all up to serve the community and volunteer workers. He said in many disaster recoveries the food is purchased out of pocket by the Missouri Southern Baptist Disaster Relief fund, but in this case they are reimbursed by The Red Cross.
“The Red Cross here is top notch and very helpful to us,” he said. “In a disaster like this people just pull together no matter what organization they are from, everyone is here to help and get people through their time of trial.”
Serving both lunch and supper throughout the day, McVeigh said they have been serving more than 400 meals per day. He has been impressed with the generosity of the Perry Community as donations have rolled in from all over the area.
“A local farmer donated 50lbs of hamburger just processed from the locker. It was 90 percent beef, locker stamped, and approved. That is an expense,” he said.
Local businesses have also helped out. MFA Oil furnished a BBQ lunch on Monday at the church and Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson had 50 cheeseburger and french fry meals delivered to Perry City Hall donated by Danny’s Auto & Tractor Repair. Hickman’s IGA donated bread and Casey’s donated all of the ice.
Fueling Embers Daycare, located in Center, also showed up on Tuesday afternoon to help out the Perry Community. Heather Clark, owner and teacher of the daycare, along with five children ranging from six to eight years old, brought six cases of water to the church to be distributed. Clark said it was a lesson to them in community service.
“We talked about those who have helped, in many different capacities, and how the utility workers are working hard around the clock,” she said. She plans to return with cookies and water to allow the kids to pass them out door-to-door, but this time for safety, they made a drop at the church with yard debris and power lines being down.
Another facet of disaster relief through the Southern Baptists are chain saw crews. These professionally trained volunteers have been going into the streets to clean up fallen trees and limbs, some of which have fallen into cars, houses, and other buildings.
“Disasters like this are overwhelming and people don’t know where to start. Try to imagine yourself as the homeowner and a tree was on your house. Your house and your yard are messed up, and you have no electricity,” McVeigh said. “But then somebody comes to help you. That just takes the pressure off.”
Savannah Miller attends college at Hannibal LaGrange University in Hannibal, Mo and is working with the Missouri Southern Baptist Disaster Relief for a summer internship. Seeing people’s faces when help arrives is her favorite part.
“Today we did a lot of chainsaw work getting fallen trees out of yards.” she said. “One couple was having heart problems and they just couldn’t do it on their own.”
The Mark Twain Football team from Center also contributed to the cleanup. Fourteen boys and their coach went to work with a chainsaw to break up brush and pick up debris and limbs on Main Street.
Thanks to elbow grease of volunteers and the community itself, the streets in Perry are getting back to normal. Racheal Edwards, has been helping her clean up her son, Nathan Martin’s, property after a large tree fell into his garage Friday night. The backyard, which on Saturday was a jungle of fallen trees and large branches by Tuesday afternoon was cleaned up.
“The yard was covered but now we can see the fire pit,” she said. “First Baptist came and helped out a lot. Somebody came with just the right equipment to drag it all out.”
According to McVeigh, disaster relief will wrap up before the end of the week before heading to their next location in Colorado for fire recovery. He credits God for everything they have been able to do in Perry.
“We, as Southern Baptists, depend on the Lord to help us. He supplies all of our needs and without Him none of this would be possible,” he said. “We are able to bless the people, but in return they are blessing us just as much as we are blessing them.”
The Red Cross will leave Wednesday morning, but they want the community of Perry to know that help is never too far away. They have left the following list of governmental and non-governmental organizations to call for anyone in need.
- Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri - Help with accessing available rent, utility, and other forms of disaster assistance (Disaster Case Management). Contact Melissa Lee at (573) 658-0133 or (573) 635-7719 or mlee@ccnmo.org
- The Family Conservancy - Connections to disaster and emergency resources. Contact Carol Ayres at (913) 742-4105 or cayers@thefamilyconservancy.org
- University of Missouri Extension - Resources on flood cleanup. Contact Conne Burnham at (573) 999-4202 or burnhamc@missouri.edu
- Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph - Help with accessing all available disaster assistance (Disaster Case Management). Call (816) 232-2885
- Humane Society of Missouri - Animal Welfare. Contact Ella Frank at (314) 951-1518 or efrank@hsmo.org
- Missouri Department of Social Services - Potential Resources for health care, food, childcare, energy and job assistance. Replacement Food Stamps for food purchased with Food Stamp benefits and lost due to weather, flood, or tornado. Call 1-855-373-4636 or visit www.myDSS.mo.gov
- Team Rubicon - Clean out flood damaged home, debris removal and hone repairs. Contact Korey Schroeder at (314) 724-5200 or korey.schroeder@teamrubiconusa.org.
- Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief - Assist in cleaning out flood damaged homes. Call (573) 636-0400, Ext. 317 or disasterrelief@mobaptist.org
- Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance - Assistance with insurance issues. Call 1-800-726-7390 or visit www.insurance.mo.gov
- Catholic Charities of St. Louis - Long Term Disaster Case Management Services. Call Dolores Daniels at (314) 256-5996 or ddaniels@ccstl.org
- Missouri Disaster Recovery Framework - Resources for disaster survivors. Visit Central areas for state department resources at www.Recovery.MO.gov
- National Flood Insurance Program - Information on the National Flood Insurance Program and how to protect your home from flooding. Contact Ally Bishop at (913) 847-5220 or ally.bishop@assosciates.fema.dhs.gov
- 2-1-1 - Information and referral helpline answered 24/7. Call 211 or 1-800-427-4626 or email 211missouri@stl.unitedway.org or visit www.211helps.org
- Missouri Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program - Coping and stress management skills. Call 1-800-985-5990 or visit www.moshowme-hope.org.
- Access Crisis Intervention - Professional counselors, assisting with emotional, mental health and substance use. Visit Access Crisis Intervention website at https://dmh.mo.gov/media/pdf/aci-hotline-numbers-county-map
- Feeding Missouri - Access to food and personal care items. Contact Scott Baker at (573) 355-7758 or sbaker@feedingmissouri.org
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Volunteer coordination, local planning and support activities. Contact (801) 369-9780 or kitchensmovoad@gmail.com
- AmeriCorps St. Louis - Emergency Human Services support and homeless outreach/sheltering. Contact Kenan Ender (314) 772-9002 or kenan@americorps-stl.org
- Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri - Help with accessing available rent, utility and other forms of disaster assistance (Disaster Case Management). Home repair/Rebuilding. Contact Angela Webb at (573) 335-0905
- Missouri Housing Development Commission (Ralls County) - Potential Resources for housing, crisis line, homeless and rent/utility assistance. Contact Contact Lisa Moler or Cassie Wilson at (816) 759-7228 or (816) 759-7236 or visit www.mohousingresources.come/housing-resources
- The Missouri Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church - Chainsaw/tree removal. Contact Scott Burdin at (660) 676-3454 or sburdin@moumethodist.org
- Red Cross representatives serving 4 counties in NE Missouri through Illinois - Provides relief support to those in crisis and responds to emergencies. Contact J.D. Stonecypher or Leslie Johnson at jd.stonecypher@redcross.org or leslie.johnson2@redcross.org
- The Salvation Army - Short Term Lodging and other forms of disaster assistance. Call (314) 296-1454 or mid.web@usc.salvationarmy.org or www.salarmymifland.org