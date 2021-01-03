Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Cynthia J. Johnson and George R. Johnson, property at 825 Ridgewood Drive, to Christopher J. Meyer and Hope G. Tucker.
Jennifer S. Kerker and Jennifer S. Sparrow, property at 1000 S. 24th St., to Jennifer S. Kerker and Michael Kerker.
Carolyn J. Graff and Duane K. Graff, property in Quincy, to Julie R. Graff.
Morgan E. Mohr, Morgan E. Parker, Nathaniel E. Parker, property at 616 Hamilton Ave., to Morgan E. Parker and Nathaniel E. Parker.
Cherry Street Development Inc., property in Quincy, to Lonni Kerr.
Barbara J. Crist and Michael A. Crist, property at 741 S. 16th St., to Brandon C. Beuhler and Shawn H. Beuhler.
City of Quincy, property at 435 Locust St., to Michelle M. Benge Life Estate, Fred C. Peters, Judith C. Peters.
Dustin S. Fowler, property at 1429 Adams St., to Mikel A. Wiley.
Kristie M. Kemner Schoen and Payne C. Schoen, property at 2114 Payson Ave., to Henry J. Voss and Lauren N. Voss.
Diann M. O’Hara Estate, Steven W. Albert, executor, property at 4008 Pine Ridge Drive, to Donald W. Martin.
Michell J. Reed, property at 2535 Elm St., to Jason P. Rizza.
Jody R. Denum Estate, Matthew E. Denum, Kimberly Tipton, property at 727 S. 21st St., to Matthew E. Denum.
Jerry L. Goddard, property at 312 State St., to Bradley J. Mitchell.
Adam G. Zanger and Katherine C. Zanger, property at 1410 State St., to Yankee6 LLC.
Jeffrey L. Wilson and Samantha J. Wilson, property at 2702 Harrison St., to Emily M. Clark and Quentin A. Clark.
George Recker Estate, Andrew W. B. Recker, executor, property at 2022 Maple St., to Nicholas J. Taylor.
Dylan J. Welker, property at 1402 Payson Ave., to Ashley R. Brown.
Joseph K. Hagstrom and Michelle K. Hagstrom, property at 908 Pawn Ave., to Brenda J. Ohnemus.
Adams County
Kristy A. Shepherd, property in Ursa Township, to Ann L. Kamphaus and Greg J. Kamphaus.
David W. Decker, property at 3045 N. 1500th Ave., Concord Township, to Jeff Peuster.
Herb Pritchard, property at 210 E. Marion St., Clayton Township, to James D. Fisher and Tonya L. Fisher.
Amanda J. Sarver and David L. Sarver, property at 2060 N. 400 Ave., Richfield Township, Lino C. Herrera and Emma Vargas.
Pamela K. Maddox, property at 3107 Center Drive, Melrose Township, to William W. Lierly.
Donna Hendrickson Estate, Deborah Durst, executor, Michelle Marlin, executor, property at 226 S. Turner St., Lima Township, to Ronald Hendrickson.
Donna Hendrickson Estate, Deborah Durst and Michelle Marlin, executors, property at 214 S. Mitchell St., Lima Township, to Jessica Hendrickson.
Andrew J. Smith, property in Lima Township, to Reelay Land LLC.
Dana L. Glover and Paul W. Terwelp, property at 2880 E. 1750th St., Keene Township, to Isaiah T. Akins.
Aaron D. Griswold and Brandi E. Griswold, property at 203 Shawnee Drive, Camp Point Township, to Abbey L. Douglas and Russell A. Miller.
Jeff Peuster, property in Concord Township, to Amy L. Summy and Jeffrey W. Summy.
B Myers Farm Inc., property at 121 E. Columbus St., Columbus Township, to Mark L. Tenhouse and Melissa L. Tenhouse.
Greg Farlow, Ramsie Farlow, Scott Farlow, Shannon Farlow, property in Camp Point Township, to Clayton Camp Point Water Commission.
Merle R. Lightle and Vickie L. Lightle, property in Melrose Township, to Charles O. Hetzler and Karen S. Hetzler.
Henry J. Voss and Lauren N. Voss, property at 231 W. Washington Avenue, Mendon, to Crystalyn Milan.
Megan Schur, property at 2979 E. 1250th St., Lima Township, to Drew K. Dingerson and Kayla J. Long.
Leo L. Haley and Victoria M. Haley, property at 201 Park St., Liberty, to Kevin R. Martin.
Alex Steinkamp, Alexander J. Steinkamp, property at 318 S. State Road, Mendon Township, to Gretchon Rosson and Randy Rosson.