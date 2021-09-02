NEW LONDON, Mo. — Hurricane Ida left a trail of damage and destruction along the Gulf Coast following its landfall on Sunday. In response, Missouri’s electric cooperatives have mobilized to answer a call for help.
At the request of DEMCO Electric Cooperative in Baton Rouge, La., more than 150 Missouri lineworkers from 30 of the state’s electric cooperatives are traveling to Louisiana to assist in the cleanup. Missouri is sending both construction and service crews to help with the power restoration efforts at the co-op just east of Baton Rouge. Most of Missouri’s crews left early Tuesday morning to help with the restoration efforts.
DEMCO is the largest electric cooperative in Louisiana, serving more than 112,000 members. As of Monday morning, more than 77,000 DEMCO members, 68%, were without electricity.
Missouri’s restoration efforts are being spearheaded by the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives. The Jefferson City-based association represents all 47 of Missouri’s electric cooperatives.
Missouri electric cooperatives sending help include Ralls County Electric Cooperative of New London, Mo.