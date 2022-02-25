HANNIBAL — The opening day for the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park is March 5. The Ramp Park, which is sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will be open noon to dark weekends in March, weather permitting.
Paula Epker, manager of the Ramp Park, said, “Everyone’s ready to go riding, skating or scootering at the Hannibal Ramp Park. We’ll be open as long as the pavement isn’t wet.”
The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. The cost is $2 on weekdays and $3 on weekends. An annual pass costs $35.
Users are required to wear helmets and have a signed waiver and release of liability on file. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.
Starting in April, the Ramp Park will be open after school on weekdays as well, 4 p.m. to dark.
The Ramp Park opened 17 years ago. The facility features below grade concrete bowls with 6 feet drop-ins, banks, spines, rollers, a hubba ledge, grind block, extensions and a hand rail.
