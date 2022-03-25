HANNIBAL — The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will have extended hours in April. The park will be open starting at 4 p.m. April 1, will be open 4 to dark weekdays and noon to dark weekends.
Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor with Hannibal Parks & Recreation, said the park provides a safe environment for skateboarders and bicycle and scooter riders. Helmets are required and an attendant is on duty at all times.
“The park gives these athletes a place to pursue their passion,” she said. “It gives them a sense of community and a way to burn off all that energy.”
Richards said ShredFest, a competition and exhibition, will be back this summer, planned for July 30 at the Ramp Park.
The cost is $2 on weekdays and $3 on weekends. An annual pass costs $35. Users are required to have a signed waiver and release of liability on file. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.
