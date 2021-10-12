The Ralls County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will start Fiscal Year 2023 State Cost Share Sign-up November 1, 2021 and will continue through November 30, 2021.
The District is initiating sign-ups due to the limited amount of Cost Share funds and the high demand for assistance. The Ralls SWCD Board of supervisors will evaluate the requests and allocate the funds based on the greatest resource need in order to get the most conservation applied on the land for the dollar. Wheat ground and set aside land are priorities.
Landowners who are planning to construct conservation practices between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 and want to use state cost share assistance are required to sign up during this period. Only assistance requests received during this sign-up period will be considered for cost share.
Conservation practices currently available for cost share assistance include Terraces, Sod waterways, Diversions, Permanent Vegetative Cover Establishment, Critical Area Seeding, Water and Sediment Control Basins and Cover Crops. Other cost-share practices that are available are: Grazing Management practices and Sensitive Areas - Well Decommissioning.
If you do not sign-up in November 2021, you will not be eligible for Fiscal Year 2023 funds.
To get your farm or a farm you operate on the sign-up list, stop by the USDA NRCS/SWCD office at 17623 Hwy. 19, Suite 3, New London MO. Office Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, or call 573-985-8611, Ext. 3. Our office will be closed November 11, 2021 in observance of Veterans Day and also November 25, 2021 for Thanksgiving.
The state cost-share program is funded by the one-tenth of 1% sales tax for State Parks and Soil Tax and administered by Ralls County Soil and Water Conservation District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.