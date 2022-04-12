Ralls County students attend youth leadership day

Students from Mark Twain High School in Ralls County attended Youth Leadership Day on April 7 in Jefferson City.
The event is sponsored by Farm Bureau Promotion and Education program. The students spent the morning at the state capitol, returning in the afternoon to hear from speakers MOFB President Garrett Hawkins.
