Let it be known that the Ralls County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold an election for one supervisor in each of two different territories in the county on February 1, 2021- February 22, 2021.
Anyone that owns a farm in Territory [II] includes Saverton, Spencer and the east part of Clay Townships or Territory [IV] Includes Salt River Township ad the west Half of Jasper Townships and meets the qualifications listed below, may be considered as a candidate in the election.
You may submit your name for participation in the election by completing the self-nomination form and delivering it to the district by 5:00 P.M. on November 30th.
The self-nomination form is available online at https://mosoilandwater.land/ralls or in person at the district office see contact info below.
Supervisors of the district administer district policies and programs, district personnel, and cost share funding made available by the one-tenth-of-one-percent parks, soils and water sales tax. During fiscal year 2021, the district provided $125,431.98 of cost-share funds to 17 landowners to assist the landowners with installing agricultural erosion control and water quality practices.
The qualifications required to be a supervisor are:
1. Being a land representative from the district (10 CSR 70-4.010 (1) (I)). A land representative is defined as the owner or representative authorized by power of attorney of any farm lying within an area proposed to be established, and subsequently established, as a soil and water conservation district under Chapter 278, RSMo. Each farm is entitled to representation by a land representative: provided, however that the land representative is a taxpayer of the county within which the soil and water district is located.
2. Residing in, or owning a farm in, the area from which he/she is nominated where there is an expiring term.
3. Being a cooperator of the district, defined as, “a person who is actively engaged in farming and practices conservation activities related to agriculture”.
4. Being a current resident and tax-paying citizen of the county for at least two years preceding the election date.
5. Be eighteen (18) years of age or older by the election date.
