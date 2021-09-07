8/29
Us 61, Ralls County: Suspicious person reported on W 1st St, New London.
Highway T Highway V, Ralls County: Deputy performed a well being check on Highway T.
Cabin Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line.
Highway J Sumac, Ralls County: Traffic Stop on Hwy J and Sumac
Plumcreek Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a found item.
Highway 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a traffic stop.
McFall Pl, Ralls County: 911 hang up on McFall Place.
E Rector St, New London: Report of burglary at E Rector St.
W 2nd St, New London: Deputy re sponded to a civil dispute on West 2nd street, New London.
Highway 79 Windy Bluffs, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy 79.
Highway T Salt River Church, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy T.
Highway 61 NB: Traffic Complaint
N Main St, New London: Domestic disturbance reported on N Main St, New London.
W Dunlop, Center: Deputies responded to a report of a fight in progress at Westview Nursing Home
Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a traffic crash on Highway 19 at Highway EE.
8/30
Highway P, Ralls County: Suspicious activity reported on Hwy P.
W Dunlop, Center: Deputy responded to an assault that occurred on West Dunlop Street in Center.
Highway H Towards Center from Spalding, Ralls County: NECOMM advised of a traffic complaint on Highway H heading towards Center Missouri.
S Maple St , New London: Deputy assisted minor child locate mother.
N Main St 6, New London: Deputies spoke with a sex offender in regards to his compliance check via phone.
Phone Message: Deputy returned a phone call in regards to questions of an incarceration.
Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputies took a report of a theft that occurred on Pershing road.
E 4th St , New London: Deputies assisted New London Police in the booking and releasing of an inmate.
Mont Robe Dr, New London: Deputies responded to assist New London Police Department with a report of a domestic disturbance on Mont Robe Drive.
Martin Pl, Ralls County: Deputies checked on suspicious activity at Martin Place.
8/31
Highway 36 Highway J, Ralls County: All units advised of a traffic complaint on HWY 36.
Highway J Shiel Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Injury
Blackberry Hill Ln, Ralls County: Extra Patrol
Rocklick Ln, Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone message pertaining to a civil dispute.
Highway P 1/4 Mile North of Oklahoma Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway P in regards to a motor vehicle accident.
Clarence Cannon Ln, Ralls County: Domestic disturbance on Clarence Cannon Ln.
S 4th , New London: Assist Agency
E 4th St, New London: Deputies took a report of an order of protection violation from a walk-in at the Sheriff's Office.
E 4th St, New London: Deputy spoke with an individual that came into the Sheriff's Office asking about a prior incident.
S Public St, Center: Noise Complaint
Highway 61 NB Near Pike Co line, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a check well being on HWY 61.
Highway 61 NB Spencer Creek Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
9/01
Highway 61 Frankford Exit, Pike County: Assist Agency
Whitaker Ln, Ralls County: Deputies received a report of theft from mailboxes on Whitaker Lane.
W 1st St , New London: Deputies conducted a check well being.
Highway A Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway A.
US 61 SB Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic complaint reported on US 61.
Highway JJ Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J near Highway A.
Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted extra patrols on Pershing Road.
9/02
S Ralls St, New London: Deputies assisted the Ralls County Ambulance on South Ralls Street.
Huntington Ln, Ralls County: Civil service on Huntington Ln.
Hunter Pl, Ralls County: Report of Stealing on Hunter Pl.
Turner Acres Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up.
Highway V, Ralls County: Assist Agency
Highway 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Highway P Center City Limits, Ralls County: Traffic Stop
Highway JJ Monroe Trail, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a traffic stop.
Mont Robe Dr, New London: Information reported on Mont Robe, New London.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy responded to a request for contact via phone.
9/03
Delaware Ln Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy removed road debris on Delaware Lane.
W Hawkins St, Center: Open door on W Hawkins St, Center.
N Main St, Monroe City: Deputy transported an inmate to the Pike County Sheriff's Office.
Highway 79 Patton Drive, Ralls County: Deputy received an animal complaint on US Highway 79 near Patton Drive.
Old 79, Ralls County: Deputy received a suspicious person incident on Old Highway 79 near Centenary Road.
Highway J Towards the Dam from the Hitching Post, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of an intoxicated subject on Highway J.
W Lakeshore Dr, Ralls County: Deputy assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol at W. Lakeshore Drive.
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J for an abandoned vehicle.
Highway T Highway N, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on Highway T.
Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Phone Message
E 4th St, New London: Deputies received a call from a citizen requesting information about a previous incident. (No Crime)
Landing Ln, Ralls County: Deputies received a report of a 911 hang up on Landing Lane.
9/04
Highway J Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J.
S Mary Bell St, Perry: Nature of Complaint Stealing
Highway 19, Center: Deputy responded to Love's gas station for a motorist complaint.
Highway 36 WB Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash non injuries on US Highway 36 near State Highway J.
E Main St, Perry: Extra Patrol
Hereford Ln Ely Rd, Ralls County: Deputy took a report via telephone.
Hawk Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Stealing
E Main St, Perry: Suspicious Vehicle
Old 79, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway V
Clinton Place, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Clinton Place.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to reports of Fraud on Highway 19.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of fraud on Highway 19.