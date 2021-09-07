8/29

Us 61, Ralls County: Suspicious person reported on W 1st St, New London.

Highway T Highway V, Ralls County: Deputy performed a well being check on Highway T.

Cabin Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line.

Highway J Sumac, Ralls County: Traffic Stop on Hwy J and Sumac

Plumcreek Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a found item.

Highway 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a traffic stop.

McFall Pl, Ralls County: 911 hang up on McFall Place.

E Rector St, New London: Report of burglary at E Rector St.

W 2nd St, New London: Deputy re sponded to a civil dispute on West 2nd street, New London.

Highway 79 Windy Bluffs, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy 79.

Highway T Salt River Church, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy T.

Highway 61 NB:  Traffic Complaint 

N Main St, New London: Domestic disturbance reported on N Main St, New London.

W Dunlop, Center: Deputies responded to a report of a fight in progress at Westview Nursing Home

Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a traffic crash on Highway 19 at Highway EE.

8/30

Highway P, Ralls County: Suspicious activity reported on Hwy P.

W Dunlop, Center: Deputy responded to an assault that occurred on West Dunlop Street in Center.

Highway H Towards Center from Spalding, Ralls County: NECOMM advised of a traffic complaint on Highway H heading towards Center Missouri.

S Maple St , New London: Deputy assisted minor child locate mother.

N Main St 6, New London: Deputies spoke with a sex offender in regards to his compliance check via phone.

Phone Message: Deputy returned a phone call in regards to questions of an incarceration.

Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputies took a report of a theft that occurred on Pershing road.

E 4th St , New London: Deputies assisted New London Police in the booking and releasing of an inmate.

Mont Robe Dr, New London: Deputies responded to assist New London Police Department with a report of a domestic disturbance on Mont Robe Drive.

Martin Pl, Ralls County: Deputies checked on suspicious activity at Martin Place.

8/31

Highway 36 Highway J, Ralls County: All units advised of a traffic complaint on HWY 36.

Highway J Shiel Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Injury

Blackberry Hill Ln, Ralls County: Extra Patrol

Rocklick Ln, Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone message pertaining to a civil dispute.

Highway P 1/4 Mile North of Oklahoma Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway P in regards to a motor vehicle accident.

Clarence Cannon Ln, Ralls County: Domestic disturbance on Clarence Cannon Ln.

S 4th , New London:  Assist Agency

E 4th St, New London: Deputies took a report of an order of protection violation from a walk-in at the Sheriff's Office.

E 4th St, New London: Deputy spoke with an individual that came into the Sheriff's Office asking about a prior incident.

S Public St, Center: Noise Complaint

Highway 61 NB Near Pike Co line, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a check well being on HWY 61.

Highway 61 NB Spencer Creek Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency

9/01

Highway 61 Frankford Exit, Pike County: Assist Agency

Whitaker Ln, Ralls County: Deputies received a report of theft from mailboxes on Whitaker Lane.

W 1st St , New London: Deputies conducted a check well being.

Highway A Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway A.

US 61 SB Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic complaint reported on US 61.

Highway JJ Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J near Highway A.

Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted extra patrols on Pershing Road.

9/02

S Ralls St, New London: Deputies assisted the Ralls County Ambulance on South Ralls Street.

Huntington Ln, Ralls County: Civil service on Huntington Ln.

Hunter Pl, Ralls County: Report of Stealing on Hunter Pl.

Turner Acres Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up.

Highway V, Ralls County: Assist Agency

Highway 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint

Highway P Center City Limits, Ralls County: Traffic Stop

Highway JJ Monroe Trail, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Mont Robe Dr, New London: Information reported on Mont Robe, New London.

E 4th St , New London: Deputy responded to a request for contact via phone.

9/03

Delaware Ln Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy removed road debris on Delaware Lane.

W Hawkins St, Center: Open door on W Hawkins St, Center.

N Main St, Monroe City: Deputy transported an inmate to the Pike County Sheriff's Office.

Highway 79 Patton Drive, Ralls County: Deputy received an animal complaint on US Highway 79 near Patton Drive.

Old 79, Ralls County: Deputy received a suspicious person incident on Old Highway 79 near Centenary Road.

Highway J Towards the Dam from the Hitching Post, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of an intoxicated subject on Highway J.

W Lakeshore Dr, Ralls County: Deputy assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol at W. Lakeshore Drive.

Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J for an abandoned vehicle.

Highway T Highway N, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on Highway T.

Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Phone Message

E 4th St, New London: Deputies received a call from a citizen requesting information about a previous incident. (No Crime)

Landing Ln, Ralls County: Deputies received a report of a 911 hang up on Landing Lane.

9/04

Highway J Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J.

S Mary Bell St, Perry: Nature of Complaint Stealing

Highway 19, Center: Deputy responded to Love's gas station for a motorist complaint.

Highway 36 WB Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash non injuries on US Highway 36 near State Highway J.

E Main St, Perry: Extra Patrol

Hereford Ln Ely Rd, Ralls County: Deputy took a report via telephone.

Hawk Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Stealing

E Main St, Perry: Suspicious Vehicle

Old 79, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway V

Clinton Place, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Clinton Place.

Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to reports of Fraud on Highway 19.

Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of fraud on Highway 19.

