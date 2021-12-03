11/21
Broadway, Hannibal: Deputy transported person from HPD to Ralls County on Ralls County Warrant.
Reservoir Pl Park, Ralls County: I responded to a possible theft of an animal off Highway J.
Old 79, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a check well being on Highway T.
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on a civil dispute between two individuals occupying the same address on Sunburst Place.
Meyer Tr , Ralls County: A Deputy checked on a 911 hang-up on Meyer Trail.
Highway 19 Nb Audrain County Line, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway J Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputies received information of a vehicle that had broken down on Highway J that was going to remain roadside until it could be towed away.
S Clay St , New London: NECOMM advised me of an information with Children’s Division.
Joanna Dr , Ralls County: Deputy responded to an alarm call off Joanna Dr.
Highway F Finch Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a cow on the roadway on HWY F.
Highway 36 EB 1 mile east of Monroe city, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 36 near Monroe City to help a stranded motorist.
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Sunburst Place.
11/22
Highway 61 , Ralls County: Deputies assisted another agency on HWY 61 in Frankford.
US 61 NB Ledbetter Pl, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
US 61 NB Highway A, New London: Deputy responded to Highway 61 near New London for a traffic hazard.
Highway F 1 Mi South of Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway F near Highway 19 in regards to an animal at large call.
Kingbird Ln , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information
Broadway, Hannibal: Warrant service in the 700 block of Broadway.
Hydesburg Rd Big Creek Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Hydesburg Road near Big Creek Lane in regards to a suspicious vehicle.
Highway H Dogwood Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway H near Dogwood Road in regards to a traffic hazard.
Vine Dr , Ralls County: Deputies responded to Vine Drive for a 911 misdial.
11/23
St Charles St, Hannibal: Deputy performed extra patrol in regards to a theft attempt in Hannibal city limits.
Antioch Ln, Ralls County: Officer responded to Antioch Lane for a panic alarm.
S Main St , New London: New London subject was arrested on multiple warrants.
N Main St , New London: DFS Assist
Elm Rd , Ralls County: Deputy responded to the 10000 block of Elm Road in regards to a 911 open line.
Highway 36 EB Highway Z, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on U.S. 36 near Monroe City.
S Georgia St, Perry: Deputy responded to the 200 block of South Georgia Street to assist another agency.
US 61 Highway A, New London: Deputy responded to U.S. 61 near New London to assist another agency.
Hydesburg Rd BLK, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of cattle on the roadway on Hydesburg Road.
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic on Sunburst Place.
US 61 NB Warren Barrett, Ralls County: Deputies checked on the signal light at Warren Barrett and Highway 61
Clinton Place, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Clinton Place in regards to a Burglary.
E 4th St , New London: Deputies attempted to return a phone call.
Highway 36 Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies received information regarding a traffic complaint on HWY 36.
11/24
Highway H Ash Trl, Ralls County: Responded to Highway H involving a traffic crash with no injuries.
Broadway, Hannibal: Dispatch advised of a purse being turned in which was found on Big Creek Lane.
Cincinnati Rd , Ralls County: Had a call to service for a suspicious person on Cincinnati Rd.
Highway 19 SB Highway 61, Center: Deputies received a traffic complaint on Highway 19.
N Flowerree , Center: Civil dispute in Center MO
Rensselaer Ln , Ralls County: Deputy took a report of an injury traffic crash delayed on Rensselaer Lane.
Highway 36 Hazel Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a semi slide off on Highway 36.
11/25
Highway Cc , Ralls County: 911 Hang up on Highway CC
Highway 19 SB Center, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway 61 Frankford, Pike County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway 19 Busbarn Ln, Center: Nature of Complaint Citizen Contact
Hospital Drive , Marion County: NECOMM advised of a private property traffic accident off Audrain Ln.
E 4th St S Main St, New London: Deputy conducted a citizen contact on 4th at South Main, New London.
Highway M , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a business alarm on Highway M.
11/26
Highway F 1 Mile North of Hwy C, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a motorist assist on Highway F.
Hale Dr , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Hale Drive for a civil dispute.
Seminole Dr , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a delayed Burglary incident on Seminole Drive.
Homestead Rd , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Homestead Road for a 911 open line.
Sunburst Pl , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Sunburst Place to check the welfare.
Richards St , Perry: Deputy responded to Richards Street in regards to a 911 open line.
Columbus Tr , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up on Columbus Trail.
Pershing Rd , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity on Pershing Road.
Mont Robe Dr , New London: Deputies were requested to do extra patrol in the area of Mont Rope.
Cabin Rd, Ralls County: Deputies Checked on a domestic-delayed on Cabin Road off Highway J.
Highway J Rustic Oak Pl, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on HWY J.
S Short , Center: Deputies checked on a burglary on S Short street in Center.
11/27
Pika Dr , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Pika Drive for a 911 open line.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy took a juvenile report.
Highway J N of Highway EE, Ralls County: Assisted a motorist with hazards on Highway J.
Highway J S of Rt J Reservoir, Ralls County: Assisted motorist on Highway J.
W 2nd St , New London: Deputies conducted an extra patrol in the 300 block of W. 2nd Street in New London.
Peters Rd , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information
