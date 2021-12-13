12/05
Highway O , Ralls County: Deputies made a citizen contact at Indian Camp Access.
Orchard Rd Warren Barrett Dr, Ralls County: Deputies made contact with an individual walking on Orchard Road.
Norwoods Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Norwoods Pl in reference to a non-injury traffic accident.
Amen Corner Dr Norwoods Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a non-injury accident off Amen Corner Dr.
Highway 19 W of Highway F, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Injury
Highway P Oakdale, Ralls County: Traffic Stop Conducted on Hwy P
Highway 61, Ralls County: A tote with Wamsley Disposal was seen on Highway 61 near Wright's Furniture.
Brookside Trl, Ralls County: 911 Open Line on Brookside Trail.
Highway F, Ralls County: Civil Dispute on Highway F
Highway 19, Ralls County: Informational Report for Ralls County Sheriff's Office
Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Stealing out on Rensselaer Lane.
Landing Ln, Ralls County: Civil issue on Landing Ln.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Us 61 , Ralls County: Deputies were asked to check the well-being of an individual, if found possibly injured from a vehicle accident.
Dunlop, Center: A Deputy returned a phone call of an individual that wanted to report phone harassment.
12/06
New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to an alarm call on New London Gravel Rd.
Highway J Highway W, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J near Route W.
Highway 61, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Trespass
Highway 36 EB Just east of Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic hazard on HWY 36.
S Main St , Center: Nature of Complaint Check Well Being
12/07
Highway 79 Marble Creek Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash on HWY 79 near Marble Creek Drive.
Highway A Sydney Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway A near Sydney Road for an animal at large.
US 61 Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 61 south of Hannibal for a possible road obstruction.
Sundance Dr, Ralls County: Assist Agency
E 4th St, New London: Warrant
E 4th St , New London: Deputy transported an inmate to the county line to release to another agency.
S Main St , New London: Warrant service in the 300 block of S Main.
S Main St , New London: Warrant service in the 300 block of S Main.
Nature of Complaint Prisoner Transport: Deputy transported a prisoner to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
60199 Star View Est , Ralls County: A Deputy returned a phone message of a individual wanting information in regards to possible stalking.
12/08
S Main St, New London: Nature of Complaint Warrant
Old 79, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Old Highway 79 near the Hannibal Rural Fire Department for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
S Main St, New London: Nature of Complaint Warrant
S Main St, New London: Nature of Complaint Warrant
S Main St, New London: Nature of Complaint Warrant
S Main St , New London: Nature of Complaint Warrant
E 4th St, New London: Deputy took a report of information at the Sheriff's Office.
Highway 19 Lone Prairie Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Hazard on Highway 19.
12/09
Harbortown Rd, Ralls County: Open door out on Harbortown Road.
Hydesburg Rd, Ralls County: Deputy located cows in the road on Hydesburg Road.
Highway 61 SB Ocean Wave, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a traffic complaint on US-61 at Ocean Wave Lane.
Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputy received a call about a non-injury crash on Highway 61.
Highway 61 SB Hannibal, Ralls County: Deputies were notified about a traffic complaint on Highway 61.
Mont Robe Dr, New London: Deputies were notified about
Highway 61 Highway FF, Ralls County: NECOMM advised deputies about a traffic hazard on Highway 61 near Highway FF.
65 Business Park Dr, Troy: Warrant service in Troy Missouri.
Holler Hole Pl, Ralls County: NECOMM requested deputy to assist EMS with a violent patient.
Rusk Tr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a structure fire off Highway 79.
Highway 61 NB Highway 19, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Huntington Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Huntington Lane.
Brush Creek Rd Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a citizen contact on Brush Creek Road at US-61.
Webster Ln, Ralls County: A report of gunshots on Webster Lane which turned out to be fireworks.
12/10
Highway F Highway 154, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Hazard
Highway E, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Highway E.
Highway M, Ralls County Deputy responded to Highway M near U.S. 61 in regards to a 911 hang up.
US 61 Northside Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a Traffic crash with ejection on US Highway 61 near Northside Drive.
Business Highway 54, Bowling Green: Nature of Complaint Inmate Holding Issue
Old 79 S of Revere Trl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 Hangup on Old 79.
Highway 61 NB S of Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a semi slide off on Highway 61 near Highway O.
Highway N Highway T, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic hazard on HWY N.
Saverton Dr, Ralls County: Deputies returned a phone call in reference to a civil issue.
Northside Dr , Ralls County: Deputies assisted Hannibal Fire Department in an attempt to acquire a phone number from an individual.
E 4th St, New London: Deputies returned a phone call in reference to a theft from another jurisdiction.
12/11
Centenary Rd, Ralls County: Deputy received a call about a possible property damage on Centenary Road.
Huntington Ln , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Huntington Lane near Highway DD in regards to a suspicious vehicle.
Gibbons Pl , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Gibbons Place in regards to a 911 open line.
Highway W Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries on Highway W near Highway J.
Orchard Rd Near Hannibal City Limits, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a lost or stolen item on Orchard Road near Hannibal City Limits.
US 61 NB From Frankford, Pike County: Deputy received a traffic complaint on Highway 61 Northbound from Frankford.
Kingbird Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a disturbance on Kingbird Lane.
E 4th St, New London: Nature of Complaint Booking Incident
US 61 NB Bowling Green / Frankford, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
